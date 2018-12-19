Reward offered to passenger who reported Phuket’s multi-tasking bus driver | The Thaiger

PHOTO: The Phuket PR Office

A 5,000 baht reward has been offered to the passenger who filmed and posted video of Phuket’s ‘multi-tasking’ bus driver.

The Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) has fined the Phuket to Songkhla bus driver who, last Saturday, was captured on video, driving a bus full of passengers, with his young son sitting on his lap and making, what appears to be, live video chat calls.

Read more, and see the video about the man’s multi-tasking driving skills HERE.

The Phuket Land Transport Office Chief (PLTO) Banyat Kantha says, “The 5,000 baht fine will now be a reward to the passenger who reported this incident.”

“We have also ordered the bus company to give the bus ticket fee back to the passenger as she didn’t arrive at her destination.” (The woman got off the Phuket to Songkhla bus at the Tha Chatchai checkpoint at the top of Phuket island)

“The bus driver, Surachai, has expressed remorse about the incident and has quit his job.”





. Or .