Maya Bay closes for conservation from August

Coral reefs, coastlines and marine life given rare chance to recover quietly

Puntid Tantivangphaisal6 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, July 19, 2025
Thailand’s famed Maya Bay is off-limits once again, as officials shut it down for two months to let nature breathe after another hectic High Season. The popular tourist magnet, made famous by the Leonardo DiCaprio film The Beach, will be closed along with neighbouring Loh Sama Bay from August 1 to September 30.

The temporary closure, announced by the Department of National Parks, is part of an ongoing effort to restore fragile marine ecosystems in Hat Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park. With millions of footprints, boat anchors, and selfie sticks leaving their mark every season, authorities say the break is vital.

“This seasonal closure is crucial for balancing tourism with environmental conservation,” an official from the department said. “It allows coral reefs, underwater habitats, and shorelines to naturally recover.”

During the two-month hiatus, the park will carry out a range of ecological recovery projects. These include monitoring marine resource health, restoring damaged coral reefs, installing mooring buoys to prevent anchor damage, reinforcing wave barriers to control beach erosion, and boosting sustainable tourism awareness for both visitors and local businesses.

While Maya Bay and Loh Sama Bay will be out of bounds, there’s still plenty for tourists to see and do. Phi Phi Don Island, Ton Sai Bay, Monkey Beach, and several certified dive sites will remain open — but strict park rules must be followed to protect the environment, reported The Pattaya News.

Park authorities are urging travellers and tour operators to respect the closure and explore alternative attractions while giving Maya Bay the break it desperately needs.

This isn’t the first time Maya Bay has been shut down. The site has become a poster child for the impact of mass tourism on Thailand’s natural beauty, leading to repeated seasonal closures since 2018. And although reopening has helped boost local tourism, experts warn that unregulated footfall could undo years of environmental gains.

With climate change and overtourism posing long-term threats, the park’s seasonal shutdown aims to set an example of responsible travel — one where paradise doesn’t come at the cost of destruction.

Authorities hope the pause will help preserve the bay’s turquoise waters and powdery white sand for generations to come.

