Northern Irishman missing in Khao Sok after kayak capsized

The family of a missing Northern Irishman is desperately seeking help on social media after his kayak capsized and he hasn’t been seen since. Odhran O’Neill has been travelling in Thailand and went kayaking in Khao Sok National Park yesterday afternoon. His boat capsized around 1pm and Facebook posts suggest he said that he would swim to shore, but he was never seen exiting the water.

O’Neill’s sister Michaela started posting on social media sites within a few hours, asking for help and response from anyone that may have seen her 22 year old brother since yesterday. The post has been shared on Facebook in local groups in Thailand and by friends and concerned individuals. Some local people and organisations familiar with the area have offered to help and give more information about where he was staying.

Michaela described her brother as being tall, having dark hair and with a lot of tattoos, including a full sleeve on his right arm. She said he does not have his phone or his wallet with him. Odhran’s sister urged anyone with any information to immediately contact her and the local authorities.

The family hails from the town of Lurgan in County Armagh, Northern Ireland, about 20 kilometres southwest of Belfast. Local news sources have covered his kayak accident and the search for the missing local man, and a local Gaelic Athletic Association asked everyone to help the family in any way possible during this uncertain ordeal.

Khao Sok is a nature reserve known for its dense jungle, limestone formations, and river and water activities. It is located in the southern Thai province of Surat Thani where high winds and rainstorm warnings have persisted, and several ferry services have ceased operations today and tomorrow.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact authorities in Khao Sok National Park immediately.