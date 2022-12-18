Connect with us

South

Northern Irishman missing in Khao Sok after kayak capsized

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Odoran O'Neill went missing while kayaking in Khao Sok. (via Facebook)

The family of a missing Northern Irishman is desperately seeking help on social media after his kayak capsized and he hasn’t been seen since. Odhran O’Neill has been travelling in Thailand and went kayaking in Khao Sok National Park yesterday afternoon. His boat capsized around 1pm and Facebook posts suggest he said that he would swim to shore, but he was never seen exiting the water.

O’Neill’s sister Michaela started posting on social media sites within a few hours, asking for help and response from anyone that may have seen her 22 year old brother since yesterday. The post has been shared on Facebook in local groups in Thailand and by friends and concerned individuals. Some local people and organisations familiar with the area have offered to help and give more information about where he was staying.

Michaela described her brother as being tall, having dark hair and with a lot of tattoos, including a full sleeve on his right arm. She said he does not have his phone or his wallet with him. Odhran’s sister urged anyone with any information to immediately contact her and the local authorities.

The family hails from the town of Lurgan in County Armagh, Northern Ireland, about 20 kilometres southwest of Belfast. Local news sources have covered his kayak accident and the search for the missing local man, and a local Gaelic Athletic Association asked everyone to help the family in any way possible during this uncertain ordeal.

Khao Sok is a nature reserve known for its dense jungle, limestone formations, and river and water activities. It is located in the southern Thai province of Surat Thani where high winds and rainstorm warnings have persisted, and several ferry services have ceased operations today and tomorrow.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact authorities in Khao Sok National Park immediately.

 

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Weather2 mins ago

Heavy rains close Gulf ferries, Surin Islands for 2 days
Central Thailand7 mins ago

Murder in the temple – don’t drink and pray
South46 mins ago

Northern Irishman missing in Khao Sok after kayak capsized
Sponsored1 day ago

St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
Crime2 hours ago

Bail denied for celeb couple running porn and gambling websites
Thailand3 hours ago

Bangkok road rage killer waits months for revenge
Thailand4 hours ago

Celebrity internet royalist arrested for fundraising fraud
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Koh Samui19 hours ago

Koh Samui welcomes second cruise ship, 2,500 tourists
Tourism20 hours ago

Tourist police warn travellers of Thai scams
Drugs21 hours ago

Chinese Pattaya nightclub owner nowhere in sight as cops seize token assets
Visa22 hours ago

Phuket Immigration crackdown nets 138 total violations
Cambodia22 hours ago

Cambodian call centre scammers rounded up on Thai border
Coronavirus (Covid-19)23 hours ago

King and Queen test positive for Covid-19
Technology24 hours ago

Superpowers fight for supercomputer supremacy
Thailand1 day ago

Nation hosts prayers for Princess, Royal Family visits
Environment1 day ago

Hippos swallows toddler in Uganda, spits him out again
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending