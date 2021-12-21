Five year old girl shot dead while playing with her cousins in Kanchanaburi

A five year old girl was shot and killed while she was playing with her cousins at the village chief’s house in Kanchanaburi. The girl was found lying unconscious in a pool of blood and a gun was nearby. Police are still investigating to determine who shot the child.

The bullet had hit the girl’s left leg above the knee and went through her right leg. She was rushed to Chao Khun Phanomthuan Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The incident happened at about 1:20pm when the girl and her cousins had come home early from school. They went to play in the room alone later, according to the village chief’s daughter-in-law, Saranya Somnam, who was in the next room.

Saranya heard a gunshot and ran into the room. She found a shotgun next to the girl who was sprawled against the wall, her legs dripping blood.

The Phanom Thuan chief investigator, Pol Lt Col Chaiyos Prutipongpanich, said the shotgun was state property for the village security force. The children were reportedly playing in the room where the village chief, Manop Somkid, stored the gun.

