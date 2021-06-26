Kanchanaburi
14 Burmese arrested in Kanchanaburi after illegal border crossing
Last night, 14 Burmese people where are arrested in Kanchanaburi after an illegal crossing at the Thai-Burmese border. Border patrol security forces near Huai Nam Khao village in Muang district discovered a suspicious pickup truck driving yesterday evening around 8 pm.
Local police officers and soldiers patrolling the border region pulled over the truck and discovered 14 Burmese Nationals inside. Police did not confirm if the driver was also Burmese or one of the 14 illegal immigrants who snuck across the border. Only 6 of the people taken into custody were men. Temperatures were taken for all 14, and none of them showed any signs of fever or illness.
The deputy commander of the Lat Ya military task force was tipped off that people were smuggling illegal immigrants from the border through the village on that route, leading to the stopping of the truck and arresting of the people inside.
The group inside the truck had originated from several different areas inside Myanmar and had travelled to the border to attempt an illegal entry into Thailand where they found work. The group said it was about a two-day walk from their starting point, crossing the border on foot at an unguarded natural crossing point, before reaching a pickup point where they crammed into the truck they were caught in.
Each passenger in the car had paid a border smuggling broker a fee of 20,000 baht per person to get them safely across the border. When interrogated, the illegal Burmese immigrants admitted that they snuck across the border and were headed to a large botanical garden in Chon Buri. The Nongnooch Tropical Garden is a popular tourist destination that they intended to be hired as workers at.
The group of Burmese citizens were all taken into custody and checked for fever and signs of illness, though there was no mention of any Covid-19 testing. They are being held at the Muang Police Station now and facing legal repercussions for illegally crossing the Burmese border into Thailand.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
14 Burmese arrested in Kanchanaburi after illegal border crossing
Malaysian businessman found dead in his parked car
121 arrested in raid of “restaurant” clubs violating Covid-19 rules
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Latest info for arriving in Phuket from July 1 – Sandbox update
Covid UPDATE: 4,161 new infections, 51 deaths, provincial totals
Covid-19 patient dies after waiting 1 week for ICU bed
Senator tests positive for Covid-19 after Parliament sessions
Full text of Phuket Sandbox order released in English
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 4,161 new infections, 51 deaths
Thai embassies offering COEs for Sandbox travellers from Monday, June 28
Must you be married to share a room in the Phuket Sandbox?
1 month closure of Bangkok, southern work camps ordered
Protest groups vow continued demonstrations this weekend
Police to prosecute yesterday’s protesters for Covid-19 violation
Thailand News Today | Pfizer vax approved, IATA testing vaccine travel pass, Covid Update | June 25
US Warns its citizens against traveling to Thailand
Top 5 Floating Markets in Bangkok
Tar balls spreading along Phuket’s west coast beaches
Bangkok restrictions lifted on 8 categories, including swimming
Refinements to the Sandbox as the countdown continues to Thailand’s reopening
List of countries by Covid-19 risk level, classified by Thailand’s DDC
PM Prayut asks everyone to work together towards reopening
Reopening guidelines for Phuket and Samui
It’s happening: Phuket sandbox approved by Cabinet
Amendment to reform Constitution rejected by Parliament
CCSA: Bars to stay closed for now, drunk customers risk the spread of Covid-19
Ministry of Defence orders another Airbus C295 for the Royal Thai Army
Phuket governer reviews rules, new details for July 1 arrivals
Wild elephant breaks into home and raids kitchen in Hua Hin – VIDEO
Airports of Thailand president says tourism won’t pick back up until October
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
US Warns its citizens against traveling to Thailand
- Best of1 day ago
Top 5 Floating Markets in Bangkok
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
List of countries by Covid-19 risk level, classified by Thailand’s DDC
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
It’s happening: Phuket sandbox approved by Cabinet
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
CCSA: Bars to stay closed for now, drunk customers risk the spread of Covid-19
- Phuket3 days ago
Phuket governer reviews rules, new details for July 1 arrivals
- Bangkok2 days ago
Gathering for 89th anniversary of constitutional monarchy
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Phuket governor outlines plans to track and trace foreign arrivals