Honda Jazz gutted in Hua Hin car fire on Phetkasem Road

Firefighters battle intense blaze as police probe possible cause

Honda Jazz gutted in Hua Hin car fire on Phetkasem Road
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A car caught fire along Phetkasem Road in Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan province, late at night, leaving a Honda Jazz completely gutted.

The incident occurred today, May 20, when the driver, a 41 year old woman from Pran Buri district, noticed smoke and flames while driving home. Fortunately, she managed to escape unharmed.

Police and fire services were alerted to the scene opposite Patravadi Hua Hin School in Nong Kae subdistrict.

The fire brigade from Hua Hin municipality and local police worked together to extinguish the blaze, which took over 30 minutes to control. Despite their efforts, the car was completely destroyed by the fire.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The car owner, Banjong, recounted that she was returning from work in Hua Hin when she noticed unusual dashboard lights and a burning smell.

Upon reaching the Nong Kae overpass, she pulled over and discovered smoke coming from the engine. She quickly exited the vehicle and called the police.

Upon investigation, officials determined that the intense heat caused a petrol tank leak, fuelling the flames.

Firefighters had to continuously douse the car with water until the petrol was entirely consumed, eventually bringing the fire under control. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a 49 year old woman was left baffled after her car, which had been serviced less than a week prior, unexpectedly caught fire.

The incident occurred on May 13 along Theparat Road in the inbound express lane, near the Highway Police Service Centre in Bang Chalong, Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan province. Local firefighters and the Poh Teck Tung rescue team responded swiftly, deploying three fire engines to the scene.

The blaze originated in the vehicle’s engine bay. Highway police initially attempted to control the flames with chemical extinguishers, while firefighters followed up with water to fully suppress the fire and prevent it from reaching the interior.

Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

