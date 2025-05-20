Cops bust Pattaya branch linked to Chinese scam syndicate

Bang Lamung police search bank branch in call centre scam investigation

Pattaya locals were left stunned yesterday when more than 20 police officers—some in uniform, others in plainclothes—stormed a bank on Sukhumvit Road in a dramatic midday raid.

The operation, linked to an investigation into a massive Chinese call centre scam network, sent shockwaves through the city’s financial and expat communities.

The surprise raid was spearheaded by Major General Thirachai Chamnan, Commander of the Region 2 Investigation Division, alongside officers from the Region 2 Investigation Unit and Bang Lamung Police Station.

Officers searched the premises and collected evidence, focusing their attention on the branch manager and two staff members, one male and one female, responsible for opening customer accounts.

“Following the search, the manager and two employees were taken to Bang Lamung Police Station for further questioning,” police confirmed.

According to investigators, the bust was triggered by intelligence gathered during the recent arrest of a major Chinese call centre gang in Bangkok. Further investigation revealed that a group of Chinese nationals, entering Thailand on tourist visas, had opened over 100 bank accounts at the Pattaya branch in question.

These accounts were allegedly used to launder funds and facilitate scams, duping unsuspecting victims across Thailand.

“The manager and employees claimed they were unaware the accounts were being used for illegal activities,” police added.

Officers confirmed the raid was carried out under three official arrest warrants, although they declined to disclose further details.

Officials said Police General Thatchai Pitaneeyabut, Inspector General of the Royal Thai Police and Deputy Director of the Technology Crime Suppression Centre, will personally address the media at a later date, reported The Pattaya News.

While no formal charges have yet been announced against the bank staff, they remain under investigation as police continue to gather evidence and determine whether there was any negligence or complicity.

“This is a complex case involving multiple suspects and layers of criminal activity,” said a spokesperson. “We ask the public for patience as we expand our investigation.”

With more arrests and twists likely, this banking scandal could soon blow wide open, raising serious questions about internal controls and how scam syndicates infiltrate local institutions.

