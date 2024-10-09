Man dies in motorbike crash on Wiset Road in Phuket

Picture courtesy of Chalong Police

A tragic accident claimed the life of a man this morning on Wiset Road in Rawai, Phuket. The incident occurred around 1am, today, October 9, when Sarayut lost control of his motorcycle and drifted into the central reservation, resulting in a fatal head injury.

Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene, located in front of the Baan Bang Kontee Mosque, shortly after receiving the call. They discovered Sarayut’s body lying in the middle of the road. His Yamaha QBIX scooter registered in Suphan Buri, was found further down the road on its side.

Sarayut, who was wearing shorts and a blue T-shirt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police reported that he appeared to have sustained severe head injuries but no mention was made of a helmet being found at the scene.

CCTV footage reviewed by the police showed Sarayut riding his motorcycle along the road before drifting into the central reservation. The footage confirmed that no other vehicles were involved in the accident.

Sarayut’s body has been transported to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, his motorcycle has been taken to Chalong Police Station for further investigation, reported The Phuket News.

The national road safety agency, ThaiRSC, has reported a concerning number of incidents on Phuket’s roads this year. So far, 118 people have lost their lives in road accidents, with an additional 19,312 people injured.

