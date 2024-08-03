Prachin Buri: Three injured in car crash due to broken streetlights

A serious car crash involving a mother and her two daughters occurred on a darkened road in Prachin Buri due to broken streetlights that had been unrepaired for months. The collision with a military vehicle left all three severely injured.

Emergency responders from the Sajjaputtadham Foundation were alerted to the accident at 8.30pm yesterday, August 2, and quickly arrived at the scene on Suwannasorn Road (Highway 33) in Mueang Kao, Kabin Buri district, Prachin Buri province. The responders found a white Honda Jazz, registered as ญฬ5404 Bangkok, overturned with three injured occupants inside.

Rescue volunteers worked to extract the injured individuals from the vehicle. The occupants included two young girls and their mother. One of the girls was found unconscious and without a pulse, prompting immediate CPR efforts by the rescuers amidst the distress of her mother and relatives.

Nearby, the military vehicle involved in the accident exhibited damage on its right side. Several military personnel were present at the scene, observing the aftermath. The collision also resulted in a broken streetlight on the median strip, further evidence of the impact’s severity.

Initial investigations revealed that the military vehicle was returning from a training exercise alongside several other vehicles. The road’s darkness, due to malfunctioning streetlights that had been out of service for months without repair, contributed to the collision. The lack of visibility led to the accident and subsequent serious injuries.

The injured were identified as 38 year old Kannika and her daughters, 10 year old Siphatsorn and eight year old Nichapat. All three were reported to be in critical condition and were immediately transported to Kabin Buri Hospital for urgent medical care.

“The road has been dark for a long time, and no action was taken to fix the lights. This accident might have been avoided if the streetlights were operational.”

“It’s tragic to see such a young child in such a condition. The relevant authorities need to address these issues promptly to prevent further accidents.”

Local authorities are being urged to take immediate action to repair the broken streetlights to prevent further incidents, reported KhaoSod.

