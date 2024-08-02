Prachin Buri residents forced out of their homes by flash floods

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 11:29, 02 August 2024| Updated: 11:29, 02 August 2024
Residents of Prachin Buri have been camping in tents by the roadside for five consecutive days after flash floods from Khao Yai and Thap Lan National Parks inundated their homes. Twenty-two households are affected, with water levels still over 60 centimetres.

Heavy rains over several days caused flash floods to surge from Khao Yai and Thap Lan National Parks, flooding Na Di, Prachantakham, and Kabin Buri districts. The situation at Non Yao village (Khum Ban Koh Kraphee), Moo 3, Prachantakham subdistrict, was particularly severe as it is a low-lying area next to the Prachantakham Canal.

The floodwaters reached an average height of 1 metre, significantly impacting 22 households. Military personnel from the Second Infantry Division, along with the Prachantakham Subdistrict Administrative Organisation (SAO), provided clean drinking water, two tents, and five boats to assist the affected residents.

Around 20 people from five families are currently living in tents set up by the SAO on the road, having evacuated their homes with belongings and vehicles to escape the flood. Many of these families have been staying in tents for five days, unable to return to their single-storey or low-lying homes due to the persistent water levels exceeding 60 centimetres. Those whose homes are on higher ground have been able to return.

One resident, 58 year old Nok Lek reported that the flooding began on July 28, forcing her and others to seek refuge on the Tha Pho–Ban Nong Kaew Road for the past five days. She explained that their homes, located next to the canal and in low-lying areas, were unsafe, and flooding in this region is an annual occurrence.

Emergency services and local officials continue to monitor the situation, providing necessary aid and support to the affected families.

The community is coordinating efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of those displaced by the floods, while also working on long-term solutions to mitigate future flood risks, reported KhaoSod.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

