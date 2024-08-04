Ceiling collapse at Chiang Mai Airport injures two foreign children

Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

A ceiling collapse at Chiang Mai Airport‘s security checkpoint injured two foreign children yesterday at 7.55am. Medical staff at the airport quickly administered first aid to the injured children. The first child, from the Netherlands, sustained minor injuries to the back of his hand, while the second, from China, suffered a head injury.

The Dutch child and his family decided to continue their journey to Don Mueang Airport, with assistance from Chiang Mai Airport staff to ensure their travel was safe and comfortable. The Chinese child was taken to a private hospital in Chiang Mai, where he received stitches for a 5-centimetre head wound. After the treatment, the child’s family returned to the airport to prepare for their flight to Hat Yai Airport.

Airport officials provided extensive support to both families, including new clothes, tickets, lunch, and access to a VIP lounge. They also offered initial compensation and will work with insurance companies for further assistance.

“We deeply regret this incident and are taking all necessary steps to ensure it does not happen again,” said Wing Commander Ronnakorn Chalermsanyakorn, the general manager of Chiang Mai International Airport.

The ceiling collapse was attributed to weakened panels caused by moisture from the air conditioning ducts, which was aggravated by recent continuous rainfall. The airport has begun replacing the insulation and removing damaged panels as part of an accelerated maintenance plan to prevent future issues, reported The Pattaya News.

“Feedback and suggestions from this incident will be used to improve our facilities and ensure the safety of our passengers,” added Ronnakorn.

The local media in Chiang Mai reported that the airport will expedite the maintenance work to replace the insulation and remove the damaged panels.

