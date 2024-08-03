Police seize 1.3 million meth pills, arrest gang members in Bangkok

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Police seized 1.3 million methamphetamine (meth) pills and 3 kilogrammes of ketamine, arresting two members of the Rong Mueang Gang in Bangkok. The suspects confessed to receiving the drugs from Ban Phaeo district in Samut Sakhon.

The Police Patrol and Special Operations Division 191 held a press conference yesterday, August 2 at 3pm to announce the arrests. The suspects, 34 year old Pichet and 31 year old Tawan were taken into custody along with a significant haul of drugs, vehicles, and mobile phones.

Police Major General Worawit Yanachinda disclosed that the investigation had revealed a drug trafficking operation under the Rama IV Expressway in the Pathum Wan district of Bangkok. The drugs were transported from Ban Phaeo and hidden in a house in the Bang Kho Laem district, ready for distribution.

According to Worawit, on August 1, officers observed the two suspects arriving at the house on a motorcycle, displaying suspicious behaviour. The police moved in to arrest them. A search of the house and the suspects’ vehicle uncovered 500,000 meth pills in the car and another 800,000 pills inside the house. Additionally, 3 kilogrammes of ketamine were found hidden in a wardrobe on the second floor.

The suspects confessed to receiving the drugs from Ban Phaeo for delivery to the Rong Mueang Gang for distribution in Bangkok and surrounding areas. Police charged them with conspiring to distribute a Category 1 narcotic (methamphetamine) and a Category 2 controlled substance (ketamine) without permission.

Worawit further mentioned that in April, the 191 Division had previously arrested members of the Rong Mueang Gang, seizing a considerable amount of narcotics at that time. Background checks on the current suspects revealed prior criminal records, including attempted murder and evading drug-related arrest warrants. One suspect also had a history involving the Firearms Act. The police are currently gathering evidence to issue arrest warrants for other members of the network, reported KhaoSod.