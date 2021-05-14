Chon Buri
Pickup truck catches fire in Chonburi, passengers escape
A pickup truck erupted into a flaming inferno with the occupants narrowly escaping the fire in Phanat Nikhom district of Chon Buri. The driver and passenger managed to climb out of the burning truck and run to safety. Local police received notification of the incident which happened on Suk Prayoon Road in the Kut Ngao subdistrict on Wednesday.
By the time that Phanat Nikhom Fire Department firefighters reach the burning truck, the two passengers had escaped without injury and were waiting on the side of the road watching their pickup truck go up in flames. The fire was severe, and it took the firefighters about 30 minutes to contain and completely extinguish the flames.
The driver, a 28-year old man from Buriram, said he was on a routine delivery trip from Nakhon Pathom to the Bor Thong district when his truck inexplicably burst into flames. The fire occurred in a similar fashion to a bus that burned last month, taking the lives of 5 passengers, that was later determined to be caused by problems with the brake system.
The vehicle was towed to a local mechanic and firefighters are investigating to try to determine the cause of the fire that totalled the pickup truck. The driver said that he knew of no mechanical or electrical problem and that the truck was running fine previous to the fire.
He and his passenger saw smoke and flames in his rearview mirror and thought that a nearby car had caught fire on the road. They didn’t realise at first that it was their own truck burning. When they did, they stopped the car immediately, jumped out and ran, calling for emergency assistance. They didn’t even have time to pull over and fled the truck as it sat in the middle of the road.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chon Buri sees lowest amount of daily Covid infections since latest wave began
Chon Buri province, which features Pattaya, is seeing the lowest amount of daily Covid infections today, at 57, since the latest wave began in early April. Now, the total amount of cases in the province is 3,491 since April 9th. 1,430 are still listed as in medical care, with 10 deaths. 2,051 people have been released from care and have fully recovered. 112 people were released yesterday alone.
The infections by district are as follows:
Mueang Chonburi- 18
Si Racha-9
Banglamung (including Pattaya)- 21
Sattahip- 1
Ban Bueang- 2
Phan Thong- 6
Details of the infections include:
-12 close contacts in family members from previous cases
-6 co-workers at employment venues
Chon Buri is releasing a Covid-19 timeline of a recent market cluster that is seeing 19 cases of the virus so far. The Chonburi Public Health Office is asking those who visited the places listed below, to notify health authorities and monitor their health for Covid symptoms.
The following is an English version of the timeline, translated by The Pattaya News:
- Phra Phrom Market in Nong Kham, Si Racha on May 1 from 9:30am to 11am
- Thong Lang Market in Khlong Tamru, Mueang Chonburi on May 1 from 3pm to 8pm
- Thong Kung Klong Tom Market in Na Pa, Mueang Chonburi on May 7 from 3pm to 8 pm
Yesterday, the province reported 73 infections and 1 death. No details have been released on that case yet. This week will also see wider scale testing at factories and high-risk occupations in the province.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chon Buri releases Covid timeline of recent market cluster
Chon Buri is releasing a Covid-19 timeline of a recent market cluster that is seeing 19 cases of the virus so far. The Chonburi Public Health Office is asking those who visited the places listed below, to notify health authorities and monitor their health for Covid symptoms.
The following is an English version of the timeline, translated by The Pattaya News:
- Phra Phrom Market in Nong Kham, Si Racha on May 1 from 9:30am to 11am
- Thong Lang Market in Khlong Tamru, Mueang Chonburi on May 1 from 3pm to 8pm
- Thong Kung Klong Tom Market in Na Pa, Mueang Chonburi on May 7 from 3pm to 8 pm
Meanwhile, today’s provincial totals from the last 24 hours see a slight increase in infections, at 73, up from 63 yesterday. Today there was 1 Covid-related death reported over the past day, but no details have been released on that case yet. This week will also see wider scale testing at factories and high-risk occupations in the province.
Today’s new infections increase the total amount of Covid infections in the province, since early April, to 3,434. 1,485 are listed as still in medical care, and 1,939 have been released, with 94 discharged yesterday alone. The province has seen 10 fatalities from the virus since the same time as well. The last day saw 133 close contacts tested for the virus, and 279 proactively tested. There are no reports of Royal mobile van testing over the past 2 days, according to The Pattaya News.
The new infections by district are as follows:
Mueang Chonburi – 3
Si Racha – 5
Banglamung (including Pattaya) – 49
Phanat Nikhom – 1
Sattahip – 8
Phan Thong -4
Ko Chan – 1
2 patients from other provinces transferred to Chonburi for medical care.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News/The Pattaya News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chon Buri sees lowest number of new, daily infections since early April – Monday, 63
Chon Buri province, including Pattaya, is reporting 63 new, daily Covid-19 infections, and 1 new death. The number is a large drop from yesterday’s totals and is the lowest daily amount reported since early April. The total in the current wave of infections is now 3,361, with 1,507 currently listed as in treatment for the virus, and 9 deaths. 1,845 have been released from treatment of the virus, with 78 being released yesterday alone.
The breakdown of new infections by district are as follows:
The main city are of Chonburi – 20
Si Racha – 16
Bang Lamung (including Pattaya) – 14
Sattahip – 2
Ban Bueng – 3
Phan Thong – 5
3 patients from other provinces transferred to Chonburi for medical care.
485 close contacts were tested through contact-tracing, 660 tested proactively, and 0 recorded as tested through the Royal mobile van testing units. The Pattaya News says the number of tests performed is lower than the previous average of 2,000 per day that has been present in the past several weeks.
Details on the new death have not been released. Chonburi Public Health Department officials stated that almost all of the new have arisen from mostly small, private gatherings, with 2-3 people who are not related, having drinks or food together outside. Thailand today, is reporting 1,630 new, daily infections and 22 deaths over the past 24 hours.
The only 5 imported Covid-19 cases yesterday were from neighbouring countries, Cambodia, Malaysia and Myanmar. Authorities say that patrols will have to be stepped up at this time to control the illegal border crossings. All 5 people caught were Thais who were were trying to cross back into Thailand without going through the border checkpoints. They’ve all been admitted to state hospitals.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
