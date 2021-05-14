Thailand
Thai factory owners warned over not following disease control measures
Factory owners in Thailand are being warned to strictly adhere to disease control measures set forth by The Department of Disease Control as the risk of spreading Covid-19 is high in such densely populated buildings. The DDC director-general says the Thai Stop Covid Plus platform has surveyed 1,386 factories so far, finding that 76% of them complied with the measures. 24% of factories that were surveyed, did not.
Factories in Samut Prakan, Pathum Thani, Samut Sakhon, Nonthaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan have seen 250 Covid infections so far. Most of those factories employ more than 500 workers each. The director-general says the workplaces were poorly ventilated and social distancing wasn’t being followed. She says the virus spread at those factories who weren’t checking employees’ health on a daily basis before going to work. Partying and the sharing of cups at the employee dormitories also was cited for spreading the virus.
Meanwhile, Thailand’s public health department has reported its tally for the past 24 hours from around the country. There has been 30 new Covid-related deaths and 2,256 new cases. Out of today’s new infection total, 183 of those were from the prison system. Yesterday the numbers jumped substantially because of the release of case numbers from two highly infected prisons – Bangkok Remand Prison and the Central Women’s Correctional Institution.
A worker’s camp in Bangkok’s north has been closed by officials after 196 people tested positive for Covid. The new cluster was discovered during proactive testing at the Italian-Thai workers’ camp on Soi Yai Phol, Chalermprakiat Chulabhorn Road in Lak Si, just south of the Don Mueang Airport area.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand has now downgraded its outlook for domestic trips and revenues for the rest of this year “because of the economic downturn”.
The TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said last year’s 90.5 million domestic trips, supported by the Thai government’s stimulus measures, such as “We Travel Together” and “Tour Teaw Thai” (Travel Around Thailand), have set the bar for expectations this year. But last year’s receipts also include the first 3 months of 2020 which were largely unaffected by the approaching pandemic response and border closures.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
America sees an easing of mask-wearing for those fully vaccinated
America is seeing an easing of mask wearing rules for those who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention announced the new regulation yesterday, which allows those inoculated against the coronavirus, to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings. US President Joe Biden, who held a press conference without wearing a mask, to announce the new rule.
“Today is a great day for America. If you are fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask. Get vaccinated — or wear a mask until you do.”
The new rule still includes wearing a mask in crowded indoor areas such as buses, prisons, homeless shelters, and planes. But the relaxed rule will now help set the stage for other venues, workplaces, and schools to reopen sans social distancing requirements. Recently, the intense vaccination campaign has been considered, by some, to be successful as infection amounts in the US are the lowest since last September. Deaths are also the lowest since last April of 2020.
But as to how businesses or employees are supposed to know who has been fully vaccinated, remains unclear. Marc Perrone, the president of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, says it is too much for essential workers to be forced to play mask police for shoppers who may be unvaccinated and also refuse to mask up. Biden has only seemed to offer advice instead of a plan for the issue.
“We’ve gotten this far — please protect yourself until you get to the finish line.”
He admitted that most of the population under 65 years old has not been fully vaccinated, and that the government wouldn’t enforce mask wearing on them. Biden said that he believes the American people want to take care of their neighbours.
“We’re not going to go out and arrest people. If you haven’t been vaccinated, wear your mask for your own protection and the protection of the people who also have not been vaccinated yet.”
But, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi isn’t budging on removing the mandatory mask wearing rule on the House floor. When CNN asked if she would follow the newly announced regulation, her response was not in favour of supporting it.
“No. Are they all vaccinated?”
Despite the CDC’s announcement that Americans could relax their mask wearing, if vaccinated, America is the odd one out as the rest of the world is still battling the pandemic with strict mandates. And, just a few weeks ago, the CDC contradicted its recent announcement by recommending that even those who are fully vaccinated should continue to wear masks in all types of indoor settings, and in crowds, if outdoors.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Bangkok
Covid UPDATE: 2,256 new infections and 30 deaths, provincial totals
2,256 new Covid-19 infections and 30 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 33,186 active Covid-19 cases with most patients are asymptomatic or only have mild symptoms. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 96,050 Covid-19 infections and 548 coronavirus-related deaths.
Out of the new cases, 1,087 were reported in Bangkok. Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA report in English, says Bangkok continues to be the epicentre of infections with the most recent infections detected in crowded neighbourhoods, wet markets and construction sites where many migrants work.
“The provinces outside of Bangkok have seen a more stable situation. Bangkok remains the hotspot.”
Out of the new cases, 183 were detected at correctional facilities. A few days ago, the Department of Corrections reported that 2,835 inmates at the Bangkok Remand Prison and the Central Women’s Correctional Institute have tested positive for Covid-19. More than half of the prison population at the Bangkok Remand Prison are infected.
The vast majority of Covid-related deaths in Thailand have been reported in the recent wave of infections. The daily Covid death toll hit a record high on Wednesday with 34 deaths. 30 more deaths were reported today by the CCSA including a 15 year old patient who had a chronic brain disease.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Hua Hin plans to vaccinate residents next month, reopening eyed for October
Next month, 350,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses are planned to be sent to Hua Hin to vaccinate residents and those who work in the tourism industry. As part of the Hua Hin Recharge project, the vaccinations prepares the popular beachside town in the Prachuap Khiri Khan province for the reopening to foreign tourists.
The Committee of National Tourism Policy recently approved a plan for Hua Hin similar to Phuket’s sandbox model which would allow vaccinated foreign visitors to travel to the area. The tourism committee is pushing to reopen Prachuap Khiri Khan, Bangkok, Phetchaburi and Buri Ram to vaccinated foreign tourists starting in October. The committee plans to present the proposal to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration this month.
The president of the Thai Spa Association says that if the project is approved, and goes as planned, it could generate billions of baht in revenue for Hua Hin.
“If the project goes as planned, at least 100,000 tourists should visit Hua Hin from October to December, generating revenue of over 1.2 billion baht, while some 100,000 will get their jobs back.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thai factory owners warned over not following disease control measures
Pickup truck catches fire in Chonburi, passengers escape
America sees an easing of mask-wearing for those fully vaccinated
Covid UPDATE: 2,256 new infections and 30 deaths, provincial totals
Burmese military declares martial law in border city after attack
Hua Hin plans to vaccinate residents next month, reopening eyed for October
Bangkok uncovers 8 new Covid-19 cluster outbreaks
Bank of Thailand announcing 3rd phase case-by-case debt aid
Inmate escapes from hospital in Rayong after Covid-19 test, arrested in Chanthaburi
Walk-in vaccine centre plan limping, not ready to launch
Private hospitals in Thailand working to offer more choices in Covid vaccines
Update on Phuket’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign
Hong Kong budget airline HK Express puts in-flight trolleys up for sale
Teacher who called student a “phony,” when he requested a sick day, apologises
Prison officials say activist Panusaya did not get Covid while behind bars
Top 5 international schools in Thailand
Chon Buri releases Covid timeline of recent market cluster
American leaves hospital after being denied Covid treatment in same room as Thai wife
Travel bubble talks to pick back up once Covid-19 is under control
Southeast and South Asia struggling with rapid Covid-19 spread
Fear over Covid in India has some washing themselves with cow dung
Thailand Consumer Confidence Index hits record low
Tests confirm Sinovac, AstraZeneca effective at stimulating immune response
Airlines can face penalties for failure to check passengers’ Certificate of Entry – CAAT
UPDATE: Phuket restrictions and bans extended, new ‘party’ clause added
UPDATE: Chinese rocket debris plunges into Indian Ocean
Police step up border patrols and checkpoints, arresting 49 illegal migrants today
Sunday Covid UPDATE: 17 more deaths, 2,101 covid infections, provincial totals
Former pageant queen in Myanmar sides with ethnic armies opposing military coup
For travellers to Phuket, testing is out, quarantine is in
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Best of1 day ago
Top 5 international schools in Thailand
- Chon Buri3 days ago
Chon Buri releases Covid timeline of recent market cluster
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
American leaves hospital after being denied Covid treatment in same room as Thai wife
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Travel bubble talks to pick back up once Covid-19 is under control
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Fear over Covid in India has some washing themselves with cow dung
- Thailand3 days ago
Airlines can face penalties for failure to check passengers’ Certificate of Entry – CAAT
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
UPDATE: Phuket restrictions and bans extended, new ‘party’ clause added
- Crime3 days ago
Police step up border patrols and checkpoints, arresting 49 illegal migrants today