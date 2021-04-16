Brake system failure blamed for fatal incident in Khon Kaen | Thaiger

Transport
Brake system failure blamed for fatal incident in Khon Kaen
Checking your brakes regularly is something that could save you from a fatal accident, yet a lack of routine maintenance seems popular when it comes to accidents. The latest victims from a brake system failure, include 5 fatalities and 12 injuries after a bus in northeastern Thailand’s Khon Kaen province crashed.
The horrible accident happened last Tuesday at about 12:30am on Mitraphap Highway near Nong Kham in tambon Non Sombun. A double-decker bus headed towards Bangkok, erupted in flames with survivors saying a back tyre burst and caught fire. The, the fire spread to the engine area which then saw the bus burst into flames.
A Department of Land Transport accident investigation report says the brake system failed, overheated and caused the tyre to explode. Hot rubber pieces then landed on the valve of an NGV cylinder causing a gas leak.
The bus’ driver, 48 year old Patsadee Kham-on, is being charged with reckless driving causing death and injuries, for assumingly not checking the vehicle’s brakes before setting off. The Khon Kaen governor says the provincial land transport office has also fined the bus owner, 407 Pattana Tou Co, for using a sub-standard bus.
In November of last year, a cement truck driver in Banglamung, blamed faulty brakes for not being able to stop the truck, resulting in it running off the road and flipping. The 61 year old driver, luckily, made it out with only minor injuries. Sadly, this type of accident is quite common and likely will grace the news again, if routine maintenance is ignored.
According to directasia.co.th website, “Checking your brakes at least every year will give you advanced warning on brake pad breakdown. Putting off the less costly pad change can lead to much more expensive brake rotor repairs and even failure when driving. A major component in the Thai driving test is gauging how quickly you can slam on your brakes….for good reason.”
Thailand conducts routine checks on public transportation vehicles, with the news usually not being up to par with what one would expect when paying to be transported. The Department of Land Transport just 2 years ago, in one of its annual checks, revealed 1 in 7 public transport vehicles failed the inspection checks.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Transport
5 killed, including 2 children, in north east Thailand bus disaster
5 people are dead, including 2 children, and another 12 seriously injured after a double-decker interprovincial bus caught fire near Khon Kaen. It was heading to Bangkok. The bus erupted into flames just after midnight on the Mitrapap highway. There were 33 passengers on the bus. The bus driver was also injured.
The 407 Pattana Company bus left Bung Kan province on the Laos border, near Vientiane, last night, stopping in Udon Thani before making its way to Bangkok.
Witnesses say a rear tyre burst and then caught fire just after the bus had left Khon Kaen. The fire then spread to the engine compartment in the back of the bus. The bus soon became engulfed in flames, according to the Bangkok Post. Fire units got to the burning bus soon after but it took an hour to extinguish the flames.
12 people suffered serious burn injuries whilst 16 others were able to get out of the bus before it was engulfed in flames.
Police have spoken to the bus driver and will continue with their investigation.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand
Girl in a coma after being struck by skyrocket launched from temple
A 10 year old girl is in a coma and in critical condition after a piece of a wooden skyrocket struck the girl in the head. The firework was launched during a cremation ceremony at a temple in the Pak Thong Chai district of the Isaan province Nakhon Ratchasima. The girl was waiting to be picked up at the nearby Ardwitthaya School when part of the wooden firework hit her head.
Natcha “Nong Milk’’ Sawasdee hit the ground, bleeding profusely. She was rushed to the local hospital and then transferred to the intensive care unit at Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital. The wood penetrated her skull about 10 centimetres deep, a recent scan shows.
Other students were hit by pieces of the exploded wooden skyrocket, but their injuries were minor.
The men who launched the skyrocket are facing charges for recklessness causing serious injury. They say they launched rockets at the cremation ceremony, but aimed toward rice paddy fields where there were no people. Due to the wind, pieces of the exploded rocket flew back into town, they say.
Wat Na Phrathat often lights fireworks during cremation ceremonies, residents say. But this time they used a different firework made from wood and PVC.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Crime
Senior official arrested in north-east Thailand on 2 million baht bribery charges
A senior Thai official in the north-eastern province of Mukdahan has been arrested, along with his assistant, on bribery charges. The provincial chief of the natural resources and environment office, Suradet Akkarach, and Ms Pan Saengviroon, are accused of receiving 2 million baht for facilitating the return of confiscated Siamese Rosewood timber to a merchant from Laos.
The timber, housed in 11 containers and valued at around 600 million baht, was impounded by the authorities in Mukdahan in 2006, on suspicion it had been illegally obtained. The case was heard in the provincial court, then the Appeals court, and then the Supreme court, which acquitted the defendants and ruled that the timber should be returned to its owner, EL Enterprise.
The arrests of 58 year old Suradet and Pan came about after a Laotian timber merchant filed a police report on February 24, accusing Suradet of offering to return the timber for a payment of 2 million baht.
The police subsequently set up a sting operation for when the merchant, named as Kamsavai Pommachan, arranged to meet Suradet and Pan to hand over the money. As soon as Pan took delivery of the cash, both suspects were arrested. According to a Thai PBS World report, Suradet insists he was not involved in the bribery, but Pan has confessed to the charges.
Panya Pinsuk from the Central Investigation Bureau, and Chivaparb Chivatham from the Royal Forestry Department, gave a press conference yesterday, in which they confirmed the arrests of both suspects and the seizure of 2 million baht in 1,000 baht notes, as well as 4 smartphones.
According to Chatupat Burupat from the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry, Suradet is an ex-employee of the Royal Forestry Department and would have known how to go about returning the confiscated timber.
Following the arrests, the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Varavut Silpa-archa, says he has ordered Suradet to be transferred to an inactive post while a committee investigates the case against him. The minister acknowledges that there is proof of bribery, but says an investigation is still required to ensure fairness. He says he expects the committee to report back within 15 days.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Brake system failure blamed for fatal incident in Khon Kaen
Thailand fruit exports up, despite new Covid-19 fears
Thai household debt expected to keep rising- Kasikorn Research
Sex toys popular in Thailand despite conservative laws
Man trampled to death while feeding roadside elephant
Covid UPDATE: 1,582 new infections announced, more restrictions on the way
Thai Health Ministry predicts 5 likely Covid outcomes post-Songkran, warns of risks posed by partying
Pattaya, Phuket and Hua Hin brace for increased restrictions
First 5 days of Songkran see more than 3,700 motorists booked for drink-driving
Officials investigating woman’s alleged attempt to sell national parkland for 350 million baht
AstraZeneca will remain Thailand’s primary vaccine, insists Health Minister
Alcohol sales may be banned in restaurants, but no lockdown for now
New red zone map shows where restrictions may apply after this afternoon’s CCSA meeting
Bangkok sees 7.87 million vehicles over Songkran holiday
Is spraying disinfectant on the Thai-Burmese border effective?
Sawasdee pi mai – The four days of Songkran 2021
Tourism officials slash Songkran travel expectations by half
Condolences from Thailand to UK on Prince Philip’s death
Thai Airways cuts another 4,250 staff, offering them early retirement
UN special envoy in Thailand to meet Foreign Minister about Myanmar crisis
Privatising Covid vaccines – Thai government gives private hospitals the go-ahead to buy vaccines
UPDATE: Field hospitals being established in Covid hot zones around Thailand
UK variant more contagious but not more deadly – Lancet study
Chon Buri adds 99 new Covid-19 infections today
Officials say no plan to change mandatory hospitalisation for Covid patients
Thailand stocking up on Covid-19 drugs, private jabs may arrive later this year
Environmentalists criticise Netflix fishing doco for inaccuracies and misinformation
Denmark becomes first country in Europe to ditch AstraZeneca vaccine
Many Thais ‘skipping’ Songkran due to the recent clusters
Health officials outline estimated daily infections based on 5 different scenarios
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Sawasdee pi mai – The four days of Songkran 2021
- Bangkok3 days ago
UPDATE: Field hospitals being established in Covid hot zones around Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
UK variant more contagious but not more deadly – Lancet study
- Chon Buri2 days ago
Chon Buri adds 99 new Covid-19 infections today
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand stocking up on Covid-19 drugs, private jabs may arrive later this year
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Denmark becomes first country in Europe to ditch AstraZeneca vaccine
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok police tracking down owners of Thong Lor clubs where virus resurfaced
- Events3 days ago
Burmese students to hold Bangkok cultural event to support Civil Disobedience Movement