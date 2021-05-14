Coronavirus (Covid-19)
America sees an easing of mask-wearing for those fully vaccinated
America is seeing an easing of mask wearing rules for those who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention announced the new regulation yesterday, which allows those inoculated against the coronavirus, to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings. US President Joe Biden, who held a press conference without wearing a mask, to announce the new rule.
“Today is a great day for America. If you are fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask. Get vaccinated — or wear a mask until you do.”
The new rule still includes wearing a mask in crowded indoor areas such as buses, prisons, homeless shelters, and planes. But the relaxed rule will now help set the stage for other venues, workplaces, and schools to reopen sans social distancing requirements. Recently, the intense vaccination campaign has been considered, by some, to be successful as infection amounts in the US are the lowest since last September. Deaths are also the lowest since last April of 2020.
But as to how businesses or employees are supposed to know who has been fully vaccinated, remains unclear. Marc Perrone, the president of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, says it is too much for essential workers to be forced to play mask police for shoppers who may be unvaccinated and also refuse to mask up. Biden has only seemed to offer advice instead of a plan for the issue.
“We’ve gotten this far — please protect yourself until you get to the finish line.”
He admitted that most of the population under 65 years old has not been fully vaccinated, and that the government wouldn’t enforce mask wearing on them. Biden said that he believes the American people want to take care of their neighbours.
“We’re not going to go out and arrest people. If you haven’t been vaccinated, wear your mask for your own protection and the protection of the people who also have not been vaccinated yet.”
But, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi isn’t budging on removing the mandatory mask wearing rule on the House floor. When CNN asked if she would follow the newly announced regulation, her response was not in favour of supporting it.
“No. Are they all vaccinated?”
Despite the CDC’s announcement that Americans could relax their mask wearing, if vaccinated, America is the odd one out as the rest of the world is still battling the pandemic with strict mandates. And, just a few weeks ago, the CDC contradicted its recent announcement by recommending that even those who are fully vaccinated should continue to wear masks in all types of indoor settings, and in crowds, if outdoors.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Bangkok
Covid UPDATE: 2,256 new infections and 30 deaths, provincial totals
2,256 new Covid-19 infections and 30 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 33,186 active Covid-19 cases with most patients are asymptomatic or only have mild symptoms. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 96,050 Covid-19 infections and 548 coronavirus-related deaths.
Out of the new cases, 1,087 were reported in Bangkok. Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA report in English, says Bangkok continues to be the epicentre of infections with the most recent infections detected in crowded neighbourhoods, wet markets and construction sites where many migrants work.
“The provinces outside of Bangkok have seen a more stable situation. Bangkok remains the hotspot.”
Out of the new cases, 183 were detected at correctional facilities. A few days ago, the Department of Corrections reported that 2,835 inmates at the Bangkok Remand Prison and the Central Women’s Correctional Institute have tested positive for Covid-19. More than half of the prison population at the Bangkok Remand Prison are infected.
The vast majority of Covid-related deaths in Thailand have been reported in the recent wave of infections. The daily Covid death toll hit a record high on Wednesday with 34 deaths. 30 more deaths were reported today by the CCSA including a 15 year old patient who had a chronic brain disease.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Hua Hin plans to vaccinate residents next month, reopening eyed for October
Next month, 350,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses are planned to be sent to Hua Hin to vaccinate residents and those who work in the tourism industry. As part of the Hua Hin Recharge project, the vaccinations prepares the popular beachside town in the Prachuap Khiri Khan province for the reopening to foreign tourists.
The Committee of National Tourism Policy recently approved a plan for Hua Hin similar to Phuket’s sandbox model which would allow vaccinated foreign visitors to travel to the area. The tourism committee is pushing to reopen Prachuap Khiri Khan, Bangkok, Phetchaburi and Buri Ram to vaccinated foreign tourists starting in October. The committee plans to present the proposal to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration this month.
The president of the Thai Spa Association says that if the project is approved, and goes as planned, it could generate billions of baht in revenue for Hua Hin.
“If the project goes as planned, at least 100,000 tourists should visit Hua Hin from October to December, generating revenue of over 1.2 billion baht, while some 100,000 will get their jobs back.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Walk-in vaccine centre plan limping, not ready to launch
After proud announcements of walk-in vaccine sites launching in Bangkok and around Thailand, now there seems to be more walking back than walking in. Hospitals were flooded with calls from people looking to book a walk-in appointment to receive a Covid-19 vaccine but were told that there were no jabs currently available. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha said that this whole thing was just a misunderstanding and that walk-in centres would not be prepared to launch until June.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and the Public Health Ministry were asked to clarify the confusing on-again-off-again vaccination scheme in Thailand. The government had announced just two days ago that any province that was prepared can offer a free vaccine to any walk-in patients, but apparently “prepared” was the keyword with most locations not yet ready to vaccinate.
Right now, pop-up vaccine centres are like movie scenes where the whole wedding ceremony is standing and ready but the bride is nowhere to be seen. Walk-in vaccine centre locations, staffing, operating hours, and appointment setting applications have been in preparation, but the centres are missing one key element: vaccines.
PM Prayut assured that as soon as enough vaccines to go around were available, mass vaccinations in walk-in centres will be launched in full force. Thailand is attempting to build up a cache of jabs to guarantee 2 shots for everyone in Thailand. Aside from frontline workers and medical staff, the prime minister has frequently expressed concern for essential workers that come in contact with many people like those in the food and service sectors, factory workers, and those involved with transportation like taxis, public transportation, and truck delivery drivers.
The AstraZeneca vaccine it’s still being promised to roll out next month as originally scheduled, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul. Siam Biosciences is in production to shore up AstraZeneca jab supplies while imported vaccines are apparently boxed up and ready to ship. Thailand also has a stockpile of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine, though many people expressed concerns about their effectiveness and stated they prefer a different vaccine.
Thailand is still aiming for reaching the 70% herd immunity threshold with 50 million people receiving their 2 jabs, with the planned June 7th launch of the initiative. The first wave of vaccines was planned for 16 million elderly and at-risk people, but only 10% of that demographic has registered for an appointment prompting the government to launch the walk-in vaccine centre scheme. Anutin noted though that only 20% of incoming vaccines have been earmarked for walk-in patients, so appointments are still the recommended route.
The director of the BMA says that they plan to vaccinate 6 million Bangkok residents by the end of July and that the Public Health Ministry is set to deliver 1 million vaccines on Monday.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
