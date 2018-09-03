News
China has the most atheists. Indonesia and Philippines the most believers.
China is the least believing country in the world but belief in a God gets 100 per cent mention in countries like Indonesia, Bangladesh and Philippines, according to the survey by Gallup International.
According to the survey exploring religious tendencies of 66,000 people in 68 countries across the world, 62 per cent of people in the world define themselves as religious, 74% of people globally believe we have a ‘soul’ and 71% believe in a God. Another 56% believe in heaven, 54% in life after death and 49% in hell.
China has the highest percentage of atheists in the world with 67% not believing in any religion. Every seven out ten people are atheists, more than double than any other country. 23% consider themselves as non-religious. Less than 10% identify themselves as religious in China.
China’s atheist percentage is followed by Japan, a long way behind in second place at 29%, Slovenia (28%) and Chech Republic (25%). Despite rapid industrialisation and urbanisation religion has stayed relevant in the South Korean region with only 23% identifying as atheist.
European countries like Belgium (21 %), France (21%) , Sweden (18%) and Iceland (17%) also have a large percentage of believing population.
Bangladesh, Indonesia and Philippines are the most believing countries with entire population claiming to believe in God, soul, hell and heaven. Thailand and Pakistan have 99% believing population, followed by India, Vietnam and Mongolia.
The survey shows that the levels of religiosity diminish as income and education levels increase. While 66% of people with low income affirm to be religious, this percentage drops to 50% among people with higher incomes. The same trend is verified in relation to education levels: 83% of people with lower education level are religious against 49% of higher level.
According to the survey there is a connection between religiosity, beliefs and socio-demographic characteristics like age, income and education level. As education and income levels grow higher, religiosity levels tend to go down. Also, the expression of different beliefs is higher among young people.
The level of education has a considerable influence on the perception of religion by the society. Women and young children show higher percentage for spiritual forces.
SOURCE: Data Leads
National
Thaiger Radio News – Monday
[audio mp3="http://thethaiger.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Podcast-1.mp3"][/audio]
National
Meeting this month to consider lifting political restrictions
Gen Prawit says the NCPO will hold a meeting this month to discuss the withdrawal of its order outlawing political movements and activities. Deputy PM for Legal Affairs Wissanu Krea-ngam, will be the one presenting the NCPO details of the restrictions that will be revoked.
According to Gen Prawit, a total of six restrictions will be tabled at the meeting.
Their withdrawal will allow political parties to prepare for primary elections and the Election Commission (EC) to determine electoral constituencies. However, Gen Prawit said political advertising and election campaigns are not allowed at the moment.
He also finished by saying that the NCPO will continue to monitor political movements after the lifting of political restrictions in order to m...
Bangkok
Bangkok laundry explosion – 8 injured
Sutthisarn police station was alerted at 2.30am to the explosion at the laundromat, which is located in a shophouse at the front of Soi Inthamara 36.
The eight injured were rushed to Paolo Memorial Hospital, Ramathibodi Hospital and Ratchavithi Hospital.
When police and rescuers arrived at the scene, they found that blast had caused severe damage inside the shop and to the buildings and vehicles around it.
The shop, which opened just three days ago, was offering a free promotional service.
Police found four 48 kilogram gas cylinders connected to the dryers sta...
Top 10 movies made in Thailand and Phuket
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
UPDATE: East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
50,000 baht fine and 3 months jail for driving without a license – transport law upgrades
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
Don’t ride elephants in Thailand – warning to Kiwi tourists
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
New VIP lane at Suvarnabhumi, as long as you’re Chinese
British tourist freaks out after being told she’d overstayed her visa by 160 days
Awaken life’s potential at Santosa Detox & Wellness Center
Increased fines, better training – changes to motorbike use in Thailand
Pattaya ‘sex orgy’ hotel named; party sponsored by Singha
Thaiger Radio News – Monday
Meeting this month to consider lifting political restrictions
China has the most atheists. Indonesia and Philippines the most believers.
Bangkok laundry explosion – 8 injured
Men-only police academy riles rights groups
Chinese setting up shop in Chiang Mai
Driver injured after colliding with power pole in Thalang
Tourist seriously injured in ATV accident
Police suspect insurgents involved in double shooting in Songkhla
Woman ploughs SUV into Bangkok police checkpoint
Dengue fever cases over 50,000 in 2018
Bike rider killed near the Heroines Monument
Surat Thani police issue arrest warrants for administrators of Samui website
Phoenix salvage moves into its second month – Videos
She gambled. She lost.
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
The Thaiger Briefing – June 19, 2018
Trending
-
National1 day ago
Top 10 movies made in Thailand and Phuket
-
Phuket6 days ago
UPDATE: East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi
-
Samui6 days ago
Accusations fly between foreigner and Thai over bottle attack on Koh Phangan
-
Krabi6 days ago
Everything old is new again – the plastic ban in Krabi marine park
-
Phuket6 days ago
More arrests in Phoenix boat tragedy
-
Phuket6 days ago
‘Intoxicated’ man apprehended at Samkong intersection
-
Business7 days ago
Pattaya attracting major government and international brand investment
-
Opinion6 days ago
Samui Times responds to Police accusations of ‘fake news’
You must be logged in to post a comment Login