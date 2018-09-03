Connect with us

News

China has the most atheists. Indonesia and Philippines the most believers.

Tanutam Thawan

Published

4 hours ago

on

China is the least believing country in the world but belief in a God gets 100 per cent mention in countries like Indonesia, Bangladesh and Philippines, according to the survey by Gallup International.

According to the survey exploring religious tendencies of 66,000 people in 68 countries across the world, 62 per cent of people in the world define themselves as religious, 74% of people globally believe we have a ‘soul’ and 71% believe in a God. Another 56% believe in heaven, 54% in life after death and 49% in hell.

China has the highest percentage of atheists in the world with 67% not believing in any religion. Every seven out ten people are atheists, more than double than any other country. 23% consider themselves as non-religious. Less than 10% identify themselves as religious in China.

China’s atheist percentage is followed by Japan, a long way behind in second place at 29%, Slovenia (28%) and Chech Republic (25%). Despite rapid industrialisation and urbanisation religion has stayed relevant in the South Korean region with only 23% identifying as atheist.

European countries like Belgium (21 %), France (21%) , Sweden (18%) and Iceland (17%) also have a large percentage of believing population.

Bangladesh, Indonesia and Philippines are the most believing countries with entire population claiming to believe in God, soul, hell and heaven. Thailand and Pakistan have 99% believing population, followed by India, Vietnam and Mongolia.

The survey shows that the levels of religiosity diminish as income and education levels increase. While 66% of people with low income affirm to be religious, this percentage drops to 50% among people with higher incomes. The same trend is verified in relation to education levels: 83% of people with lower education level are religious against 49% of higher level.

According to the survey there is a connection between religiosity, beliefs and socio-demographic characteristics like age, income and education level. As education and income levels grow higher, religiosity levels tend to go down. Also, the expression of different beliefs is higher among young people.

The level of education has a considerable influence on the perception of religion by the society. Women and young children show higher percentage for spiritual forces.

SOURCE: Data Leads

Related Topics:
Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

National

Thaiger Radio News – Monday

Tanutam Thawan

Published

4 hours ago

on

September 3, 2018

By

Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere.

[audio mp3="http://thethaiger.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Podcast-1.mp3"][/audio]
Continue Reading

National

Meeting this month to consider lifting political restrictions

Tanutam Thawan

Published

4 hours ago

on

September 3, 2018

By

Deputy PM and Defense Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan says he's confident the election roadmap will not be altered as the NCPO ponders the possibility of lifting political restrictions.

Gen Prawit says the NCPO will hold a meeting this month to discuss the withdrawal of its order outlawing political movements and activities. Deputy PM for Legal Affairs Wissanu Krea-ngam, will be the one presenting the NCPO details of the restrictions that will be revoked.

According to Gen Prawit, a total of six restrictions will be tabled at the meeting.

Their withdrawal will allow political parties to prepare for primary elections and the Election Commission (EC) to determine electoral constituencies. However, Gen Prawit said political advertising and election campaigns are not allowed at the moment.

He also finished by saying that the NCPO will continue to monitor political movements after the lifting of political restrictions in order to m...
Continue Reading

Bangkok

Bangkok laundry explosion – 8 injured

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

5 hours ago

on

September 3, 2018

By

Eight people have been injured after gas leaking from tumble dryers in a 24 hour laundromat in Bangkok's Din Daeng district exploded early today (Monday).

Sutthisarn police station was alerted at 2.30am to the explosion at the laundromat, which is located in a shophouse at the front of Soi Inthamara 36.

The eight injured were rushed to Paolo Memorial Hospital, Ramathibodi Hospital and Ratchavithi Hospital.

When police and rescuers arrived at the scene, they found that blast had caused severe damage inside the shop and to the buildings and vehicles around it.

The shop, which opened just three days ago, was offering a free promotional service.



Police found four 48 kilogram gas cylinders connected to the dryers sta...
Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending