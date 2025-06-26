Bangkok Airways cancels flights to Lampang and Mae Hong Son

Bangkok Airways announced the temporary suspension of its flights between Suvarnabhumi International Airport and Lampang starting from October 26.

This decision, which has left many passengers concerned, also affects the route between Bangkok and Mae Hong Son, which will be suspended from July 1.

The airline revealed that the suspensions are due to fleet maintenance and commercial considerations, though it reassured passengers that alternative options would still be available. Despite the challenges, Bangkok Airways has long been a key player in connecting Lampang and Mae Hong Son to the rest of the country, serving both locals and tourists.

In a statement, the airline explained that while the suspensions were necessary, they were part of broader commercial decisions aimed at improving long-term operations.

“These suspensions are temporary and stem from our need to focus on fleet maintenance and certain commercial factors,” said a spokesperson for Bangkok Airways.

The suspension has caused concern for both Lampang residents and tourists, who have relied on this route for easy access to Bangkok and vice versa. The airline has been a vital transport link for the region, providing a key connection for business and leisure travel.

While Bangkok Airways will no longer be offering direct flights on these routes, the good news for travellers is that Thai AirAsia will continue to operate flights from Bangkok to Lampang, ensuring that passengers can still travel between the two cities with ease.

Lampang, with its rich culture and history, has long been a favourite for both domestic and international tourists, and the temporary suspension of direct flights will undoubtedly affect accessibility for those planning to visit. Similarly, the Mae Hong Son route, an essential connection for many locals, will face a similar challenge as the suspension takes effect in July, reported The Nation.

In the meantime, Bangkok Airways has assured passengers that they are working hard to resume services in the future. The airline has also indicated that it will continue to focus on maintaining its other domestic and international routes, ensuring that the disruptions do not affect its broader operations. Passengers with existing bookings are encouraged to check with the airline for rebooking options and further updates.