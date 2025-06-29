Fatal motorcycle crash claims life in Chiang Mai

A motorcycle accident in Doi Saket district, Chiang Mai, claimed the life of 33 year old Kritsada Ketprasatkon yesterday, June 28. He lost control of his motorcycle, crashing into a metal barrier, which resulted in his decapitation and the motorcycle catching fire.

The incident happened at 12.43pm on the Chiang Rai-Doi Saket road near Ban Pa Daeng village. Police Lieutenant Ittikay Rungklang, deputy inspector at the Doi Saket Police Station, received the report and attended the scene alongside a doctor from Doi Saket Hospital.

Rescue workers from the Sawang Samret Chiang Mai Foundation were already present, using chemical agents to extinguish the flames on the motorcycle, which was completely destroyed. Kritsada’s body was found near the crash site, with fatal injuries incurred from the collision with the steel guardrail.

According to the police, the accident likely occurred due to the rider losing control while navigating a curve, causing the motorcycle to veer off the road and hit the barrier. The precise cause remains under investigation.

Emergency services arranged for the body to be transported to Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Relatives have been informed, and funeral rites will be conducted in line with local customs.

In similar news, a 17 year old boy tragically lost his life in a motorcycle accident during the early hours of June 23 on Bangkok’s Ratchadaphisek Road. The crash also left two of his friends with serious injuries after his motorcycle collided with theirs, sending him into a roadside barrier.

Police Lieutenant Paritas Vibulyanon from Talat Phlu Police Station received the report at 1.30am and arrived at the scene with Por Teck Tung Foundation rescue volunteers. The accident occurred on the Ratchada-Talat Phlu flyover, in the direction of Sathon Bridge in Thon Buri district.

The victim, identified only as A (alias), aged 17, was wearing a white T-shirt with a red swan logo and white shorts. He suffered extensive injuries to his face and body, and despite rescue efforts, was pronounced dead at the scene.