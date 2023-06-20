Moo-ving act of kindness: Thai entrepreneur saves cows from fate, donates to temple

PHOTO: Khaosod

A Thai entrepreneur saved the lives of two cows from a slaughterhouse and donated them to a temple in Nakhon Pathom, following his family’s predictions of lucky numbers for their upcoming birthdays today. The 29 year old businessman, Thanit Pongchaichoke, donated the two one and a half year old male cows to Wat Sawang Arom Temple. The temple is known for distributing donated cows to impoverished farmers in the area.

Thanit, who runs his own business, stated that he and his parents brought the two young cows to be offered to the renowned monk Phra Khru Yati Thammamanuyut, also known as Luang Por Pae, of Wat Sawang Arom in Nakhon Chai Si district. These cows were previously headed for the slaughterhouse. As Thanit was born in June, he decided to save their lives as an act of merit during his birth month, hoping for prosperity and growth in his own life.

He said…

“I believe that cows are sacred animals, when we save their lives, we can extend our own lives too. I believe this act will bring us even more prosperity.”

After Thanit donated the cows, the revered Luang Por Pae performed a sacred ceremony involving lighting candles and incense, offering prayers, and sprinkling holy water for blessings upon the animals and the family. They then led the cows into a designated pen, where rice and flower petals were scattered for good luck, KhaoSod reported.

Thanit further explained his decision to choose Wat Sawang Arom for donating the cows, as the temple runs a project to help needy farmers by providing them with cows to use and care for. He believes this act of benevolence will bring happiness, prosperity, and good health to his family. As a ritual, the family also shook numbers to obtain lucky lottery digits and received numbers 8, 10, and 14. The number 8 corresponds to Thanit’s birth month, and 14 happens to be his mother’s lucky birthday number.

Undoubtedly, if the family wins a big lottery prize, Thanit plans to save more cows from slaughterhouses in the future, continuing his meritorious deeds and cultivating good karma.