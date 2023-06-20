Nonthaburi woman arrested over 75,000 baht airline ticket scam on Facebook

Today, police arrested Suphawadee Sangkhoy, a 27 year old woman, in Nonthaburi province for her involvement in a fraudulent airline ticket scam. The arrest followed a warrant issued on April 19 for charges related to identity theft, conspiracy to defraud the public, and spreading false computer data.

The case began when a victim discovered a Facebook page named Annemarieb Amsden, advertising job opportunities as an airline ticket agent. The victim expressed interest in the job and was instructed to invest 500 baht for booking three flight tickets. After transferring the amount to an account belonging to Suphawadee Sangkhoy, the suspect deceived the victim into transferring more money several times by claiming insufficient funds and system issues. In total, the victim transferred 75,358 baht before realising it was a scam and filing a complaint, Khaosod reported.

Investigations revealed that Suphawadee had been hiding in Nonthaburi province, where she was arrested at a residence in a village. She admitted to opening a bank account for someone she barely knew, who paid her in exchange for the account. However, she claimed to be unaware that the account would be used for fraudulent activities. The suspect was then handed over to the investigating officers at the First Army Region Military Police Unit for further legal proceedings.

In another case four days ago, police apprehended Nirisara, a 23 year old ‘money mule’ operating a scam that targeted a 16 year old student from Phichit, who lost her entire savings while trying to purchase an iPad for her studies. The Criminal Investigation Division officers, working closely with PCT Unit 5, arrested Nirisara in Bangkok’s Khlong Tan area after an intense investigation.

The scam began when the 16 year old victim saw an offer for an iPad at only 990 baht (US$29) online, and was duped into transferring 6,495 baht (US$187) to the scammer in hopes of receiving the device and ultimately recovering the money spent. She was devastated and sought help online, which garnered the attention of many sympathetic viewers and authorities. To read more click HERE