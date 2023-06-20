Fat cat’s fateful fall: A ‘windscreen’ of opportunity for purrfection

Photo via TikTok @bambie_oum

A fat cat yesterday used one of its nine lives as it tumbled from the fifth floor of a condominium in Thailand and broke its fall on the front windscreen of a pickup. As a consequence, the pickup’s windscreen was shattered by the 4-kilogramme fat cat.

The fat cat’s owner, a Thai woman named Bambie, posted a video of the pickup with a broken windscreen and her beloved cat named Mochi on her TikTok account yesterday. In the caption, Bambie stated…

“I came across news about a cat plunging from a condominium and shattering a neighbouring car’s window, and now the very same incident occurred to me now. I have to pay 10,000 baht in compensation to the car owner. Fortunately, the car owner kindly reduced it to 6,000 baht. We are lucky that the car owner did not demand more compensation!”

Bambie later updated her followers with the reassuring news that Mochi was unharmed and displayed no signs of distress or fear. Mochi’s only injury was a minor wound on her chin, which caused her no discomfort.

In light of the incident, Bambie revealed her quest for a new condominium with a balcony fortified by sturdy iron fences, ensuring Mochi’s safety from further falls. She mentioned that she and Mochi had moved into the condo just ten days prior to the mishap, leaving no time to implement any safety measures for her feline companion.

According to a report by Ejun News, Mochi is a one-and-a-half-year-old cat, weighing approximately four kilograms based on measurements taken two months ago.

Mochi’s story evokes memories of another fat cat named Shifu, who had a similar escapade three weeks ago when he plummeted from the sixth floor of a condominium in Bangkok. Like Mochi, Shifu survived the fall, but a rare car window parked in the condo’s lot bore the consequences.

In Shifu’s case, however, the owner avoided compensating the car owner but had to pay a fine to the condominium due to their strict no-pets policy.