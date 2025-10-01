Why interactive activities are key in online English classes

Over the last decade, online English classes for kids have evolved from simple video lessons to something far more complex and engaging. Interactive learning experiences are all over the place, and many parents wonder if active participation and gamified experiences are actually preferable to the more classic learning methods. 

Let’s see what makes interaction a key part of modern online English classes and why it is here to stay.

The importance of interaction 

Interactive learning is a bit of a vague term. The best way to describe it would be to say that it’s all about two-way communication and hands-on practice, not passive listening and absorbing knowledge. There’s nothing wrong with getting information directly from the textbook, but it often turns out to be boring even for adults. 

Kids are energetic, they have shorter attention spans, and look for engaging experiences. They also can’t fully see the value of struggling through the book today, because they don’t have a clear understanding of what awaits them in the future. Why sit still and do boring stuff when you can go and play some video games right now?

Well, online English platforms like Novakid have realised that the most effective way to make children study is to make studying itself feel more like a fun game. That can be understood quite literally — there are plenty of online games and apps that are designed to teach children English through clever gameplay loops and reward systems. 

However, interactivity isn’t limited to games — role-playing practice and special reading exercises are just a few examples of how it can be implemented into the process to ensure great results. All of these activities promote active thinking and immediate feedback, which are key factors in language acquisition. They are also genuinely fun, which means that kids enjoy lessons and learn naturally and with less pressure.

There is another benefit to interactivity — it encourages even shy or quiet students to speak up and not be afraid to make mistakes. Positive reinforcement helps kids feel comfortable to experiment with wording and sentence structures, and it also makes them actively use language instead of passively learning grammar rules. As a result, you get confident students who aren’t afraid to learn new things even if it doesn’t come naturally at first.

Types of interactive activities in online English classes

Why interactive activities are key in online English classes | News by Thaiger

  • Gamified learning. There is no secret to it: quizzes, word puzzles, and various competitions make lessons way more fun.
  • Story-based lessons. When kids get to take part in a story and make meaningful choices, they are much more eager to use English in context.
  • Virtual flashcards and visuals. Simple yet memorable visuals can go a long way when it comes to supporting memory and comprehension in young learners.
  • Songs and chants. It is well-known that rhythm and repetition help with memorising stuff immensely, so online English platforms use it all the time.

Why you should choose an interactive platform

Before you decide to enrol your kid in one of the online English courses, check if lessons include games and real-time feedback. Purely video-based or one-way classes may provide good material, but they aren’t as effective at keeping younger kids engaged. Interactive activities are often the key reason behind better speaking skills and long-term retention, so make sure your kid doesn’t miss out on these opportunities.

