English lessons needed: Thailand flunks language test

In a humbling revelation, Thailand has found itself lagging at 106th place out of 116 countries in global English proficiency, according to a recent survey.

The EF English Proficiency Index, unveiled yesterday, February 13, paints a dire picture as Thailand struggles with a “very low proficiency” rating, stumbling behind regional neighbours like Myanmar, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

The survey, conducted by EF Education First, one of the top authorities in English language education, categorises proficiency into five levels: Very High, High, Medium, Low, and Very Low. Thailand’s dismal score of 415 points places it far down the rankings, 21st in Asia and 7th in the ASEAN.

In contrast, global leaders shine brightly, with the Netherlands clinching the top spot at 636 points, followed closely by Norway with 610 points and Singapore with 609. Not far behind are Sweden, Croatia, and Portugal, each showcasing their linguistic prowess, reported KhaoSod.

Picture of Thai students courtesy of On the Mark TEFLThailand’s Ministry of Education’s decision to to reduce school hours and encourage learning beyond the classroom may not help Thai English language students improve their skills

The Office of the Basic Education Commission (OBEC) last year proposed to spearhead the initiative and requested the ministry’s approval to establish a panel that will oversee a comprehensive revision of the basic studies curriculum, which has been in place since 2008, according to Thanu Wongjinda, OBEC Secretary-General.

This revamp is intended to modernise the country’s basic-level education. The office has already been updating individual courses to stay in sync with global changes by incorporating more technology-based subjects.

Thanu stated that once the revision panel is appointed, it will begin its work immediately. The panel’s primary task will be to scrutinise each subject and identify potential improvements.

One of the main proposed changes is the reduction of school hours, supported by research indicating that Thai students currently face some of the longest school hours worldwide.

As Thailand grapples with this linguistic hurdle, the question arises: will the nation take action to boost its global communication skills, or continue to struggle behind the curve? While the rest of the world seems to crack the English code, it’s time for Thailand to turn the page and rewrite its own success story.