True triumphs: EPL loss won’t sideline broadcast giants

Published: 17:05, 27 November 2024
True triumphs: EPL loss won’t sideline broadcast giants
In a surprise twist, True Corporation’s loss of the prized English Premier League (EPL) broadcasting rights won’t spell doom for its fortunes, assures the company’s chief executive, Manat Manavutiveth.

Firmly entrenched in the sports content arena, True holds its ground, boasting a vast repertoire of both local and international programmes despite this glancing blow, Manat reassures fans and stakeholders alike.

“Losing the EPL broadcast rights will have some effect on True, but it will not put the company in a bad position.”

And the numbers have his back: True reported a healthy boost in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda), notching up a staggering 646 million baht for the third quarter of 2024, a commendable 2.7% leap from the previous quarter.

For those glued to their screens, fearing a content drought, fear not: True’s flagship content platform, TrueVisions, is standing tall, said Manat.

“The EPL forms only a portion of the content available on the TrueVisions platform, which has a broad array of other programming for viewers.”

Content upgrade

Swift to adapt, TrueVisions is scheming some snappy content upgrades to fill the EPL void.

“The company will adjust the TrueVisions platform and upgrade the content to compensate for the loss.”

Stealing a march on its rival, Jasmine International has confirmed its capture of EPL and FA Cup broadcasting rights for Thailand, Cambodia, and Laos, effective from the 2025/26 season, kicking off on August 16, 2025.

This blockbuster deal, tagged at around US$560 million (a tidy 19.2 billion baht), was sanctioned on November 22 with a missive from Football Association Premier League Ltd, said Jasmine’s acting chief executive, Soraj Asavaprapha.

“Match days will soon take centre stage on the Monomax streaming channel. The monthly subscription fee won’t top 400 baht, offering EPL and FA Cup matches, plus a treasure trove of international films and series.”

For loyal TrueVisions patrons, the deal isn’t quite slammed shut yet. EPL fans can get their footie fix until May 2025, alongside an impressive line-up including La Liga, Bundesliga, Saudi League, UEFA Champions League, and more, confirms Ongard Prapakamol, the head honcho at TrueVisions, Bangkok Post reported.

While the changing tides of EPL broadcasting rights may ruffle some feathers, True Corporation remains a steadfast player on the scene, brimming with optimism about its prospects. With a formidable sports content platform still in play, more than capable of holding its own, the path ahead appears as bright as ever for this broadcasting titan.

Picture of True Chief Executive Manat Manavutiveth courtesy of Bangkok Post
Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some common questions asked about this news.

Why might True Corporation’s financial stability remain unaffected despite losing EPL rights?

True’s diverse content offerings and strategic adaptability help maintain its market position and financial stability.

How can TrueVisions retain viewer interest without EPL content?

By upgrading its platform and enhancing a wide array of alternative sports and entertainment content.

What if Jasmine International’s acquisition impacts the broader sports broadcasting market in Thailand?

It could lead to increased competition, potentially driving innovation and better service offerings for consumers.

How might Jasmine International’s EPL deal influence its market presence?

It could significantly boost Jasmine’s visibility and subscriber base by attracting football enthusiasts.

What strategies might True employ to counterbalance potential subscriber loss?

True may focus on exclusive content deals, enhanced viewer experiences, and competitive pricing strategies.

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

