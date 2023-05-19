True Axion, TV Tokyo join forces to boost Thai gaming industry globally

Image courtesy of Bangkok Post

A strategic partnership between True Axion Interactive and TV Tokyo Corporation aims to propel the Thai gaming industry onto the international stage. True Axion Interactive, a joint venture between True Corporation and Canada’s Axion Ventures, will collaborate with the Japanese TV station renowned for its anime content to develop anime-style games, a genre gaining global popularity.

The first project under this partnership, Project Regulus, is a fantasy role-playing game scheduled for release by June 2024. Mana Prapakamol, board director at True Axion Interactive, stated that the collaboration aims to establish a standard for Thai intellectual property, reflecting the rapid growth of the content business and the global gaming community. The partnership will begin with project-based cooperation, with the objective of building a long-term relationship.

Project Regulus, which combines True Axion Interactive’s production values and TV Tokyo’s anime expertise, is expected to position Thailand at the forefront of the global gaming market, setting a new benchmark for the country’s gaming industry. The game will be primarily developed by True Axion Interactive’s core team, responsible for game design, coding, and production, while TV Tokyo will provide consulting and assistance with storytelling.

Project Regulus features a blend of turn-based combat and action within a fantasy universe, boasting anime-style graphics that are currently popular among gamers in Asia, Europe, and the US. The game is planned for release on both Android and iOS platforms, with the company anticipating a top 10 ranking among Thai gamers’ iOS downloads.

True Axion Interactive, established in 2018, has been dedicated to leading local game development and elevating Thailand’s domestic gaming industry to international standards. In 2019, the company developed Invictus, an AAA-grade mobile game known for its premium production quality, and has since launched several other successful games.

According to Birathon Kasemsri Na Ayudhaya, head of the content strategy and partnership department at True Visions Group, the Thai digital content sector’s value is growing. However, imported games currently account for 97% of the overall Thai market. This partnership is expected to catalyse significant growth within Thailand’s creative economy, showcasing its potential to meet international standards.

Meguru Akao, executive officer for the international strategy department at TV Tokyo, highlighted the company’s expertise in anime content, including popular series like Naruto, Pokémon, Shaman King, and Beyblade. TV Tokyo will contribute its deep industry knowledge, advanced skills, and comprehensive expertise in anime to the partnership, providing expert consultation on game development, creative design, and strategic market investment, reported Bangkok Post.