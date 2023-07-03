LGBTQ+ tourism revenue boom fuels drive for legalised same-sex marriage in Thailand

Photo courtesy of businessdestinations.com

Thailand is witnessing a surge in the burgeoning LGBTQ+ community, as diversity takes centre stage worldwide, boosting LGBTQ+ tourism in the country. As per estimates by LGBT Capital, an asset management company serving the LGBTQ community, 5 to 10% of the world’s population identifies as LGBTQ+. This demographic represented around 3.6 million residents in Thailand in 2019.

During Pride Month this past June, massive crowds were seen participating in parades across Bangkok. This growing demographic has been a key contributing factor in nudging corporations to advocate for gender equality. Consequently, this shift is positioning Thailand’s tourism sector to capitalize on LGBTQ+ tourism, aiming to establish the country as a preferred travel destination that embraces diversity for both locals and international visitors.

LGBT Capital’s data point out that Thailand’s international LGBTQ+ tourism revenue accounted for a significant US$6.5 billion in 2019, making up 1.23% of the country’s GDP, drastically surpassing the regional average. Thailand’s neighbours have either failed to tap into or even deterred this segment by enforcing anti- LGBTQ+ policies, revealed the study.

Noticing the business opportunities of LGBTQ+-friendly countries like Thailand, Paul Thompson, founder of LGBT Capital, predicts a boom in this segment, once the global Covid-19 pandemic subsides. This potential boom in the LGBTQ+ tourism market is primarily driven by China’s reopening and various local changes in Thailand, such as the call for legalised same-sex marriage.

As per Chuwit Sirivejkul, regional marketing director (East Asia) at the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), LGBTQ+ tourists are considered a ‘high-quality segment.’ This is primarily because they typically do not face financial constraints as they mostly do not have children. This allows them to prioritise and spend a significant amount on meaningful experiences.

Chuwit cites the 10 year long successful TAT campaign titled ‘Go Thai Be Free’ focusing on promoting Thailand as a safe tourist destination for the LGBTQ+ community. However, businesses and operators within the Thai LGBTQ+ tourism industry still lack an understanding of gender diversity and fail to treat LGBTQ+ individuals appropriately, according to Wittaya Luangsasipong, founder of Siam Pride.

LGBTQ+ travellers fear discrimination or homophobia, leading Siam Pride, an LGBTQ+-centric travel agency, to guarantee LGBTQ+-friendly services. It hires tour guides and vehicle drivers from the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.

As the number of LGBTQ+-friendly operators increases, Wittaya asserts the need for authorities to take more responsibility to link potential demands with local operators, rather than leaving this task to the private sector.

For Thailand to be a genuinely friendly destination for all, advocates are pushing for LGBTQ+-related laws to be reformed. Vitaya Saeng-Aroon, Director of Diversity in Thailand, an organisation promoting gender diversity in the business sector, suggests that new laws concerning gender recognition would not only legalise same-sex marriages but also allow transgender individuals to alter their genders and titles in official documents, reported Bangkok Post.

The Pheu Thai party is proposing the “Equal Marriage Bill” to legalise same-sex marriages and ensure safety for same-sex foreign couples. They are also developing new creative spaces to promote LGBTQ+ tourism, culture and knowledge and provide job security and welfare to sex workers and transgender people working in the night entertainment industry.

To further promote itself as an LGBTQ+-friendly destination, various Pride Celebrations were held in Bangkok. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) co-hosted Bangkok Pride with Naruemit Pride in June and also promoted Pride events hosted by other organisations, playing a significant role in promoting LGBTQ+ tourism in the nation.

Thailand’s TAT has been using entertainment to engage Japanese travellers, with director Kajorndet Apichartrakul of TAT’s Tokyo office saying the entertainment sector has helped tie Japanese travellers to Thailand during the pandemic. The hope is to draw more visitors by creating products that match their interests while encouraging them to extend their stay, added Kajorndet.

Finally, Pakaporn Phongaraya, organiser of the LGBTQ+ event LiLiKA+ calls for more government support for creative workers as many of them face low pay without any welfare benefits. He suggests that a mechanism be put in place to guarantee workers’ rights and offer subsidies to foster creativity to further LGBTQ+ tourism.