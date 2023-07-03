Viral harvest: Durian’s captivating dance on TikTok leaves viewers in awe

Picture courtesy of sutthipat_09 TikTok

A captivating TikTok video boasting over 13.9 million views within a mere day showcases impressive skill and accuracy in the harrowing task of durian harvesting. The durian trees, found in a farm in Chumphon province, tower as high as 5 to 9 metres, setting an imposing stage for the intriguing footage.

Captured from the vantage point of a brave individual scaling these lofty heights, the video offers an adrenaline-pumping window into the complex process of durian cultivation. The person aloft uses one hand to exact a clean cut from the durian stem, afterwards launching the fruit towards the ground. Descending at high speed, the durians are adroitly caught by another individual on the ground.

Accuracy is crucial in this undertaking, as a mishandled throw or catch could leave the precious fruit damaged or, worse, injure the person at the receiving end. Besides, just looking at the climbing individual, several storeys high with no safety equipment, is enough to induce vertigo in many viewers, reported Sanook.

Following requests to reveal the identity of the catching person, the TikTok user, known as sutthipat_09, released another clip featuring a dexterous teenage girl as the catcher. Much to the delight of commenters, the young girl proves to be not only highly competent but also charming. Responding to an inquiry on whether she had ever dropped a durian, she admitted to occasional hiccups, such as letting the bag slip out of her hands, but stood resolute, refusing to admit defeat.

The released video has since garnered applause from netizens, marvelling at the durian farm workers’ skill, training, and acquired experience for each intricate process of durian cultivation—from planting to harvest. Harvesting durians, as it turns out, isn’t a simple feat by any means.

In South Thailand a farmer has successfully grown a unique variety of durian, calling it a ‘volcano durian.’ Harvesting started a couple of days ago and the fruits, selling for 200 baht per kilogram, have already attracted numerous customers from across the country. To read more click HERE