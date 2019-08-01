Thailand’s baht is getting stronger, and that’s a problem | The Thaiger

Business
Thailand’s baht is getting stronger, and that’s a problem
- Since the beginning of 2018, Thailand’s currency has jumped more than 5% against the US dollar.
- Year-on-year it’s bounced up nearly 8%.
- The Thai Central Bank may be forced to cut rates to curb the popular currency.
The Thai baht continues to soar against the USD this year, significantly more than many other emerging market currencies. But the flexing Baht muscle is sparking concerns as Thailand’s domestic economy softens.
Since the start of 2019, the Thai baht has jumped more than 5% against the US dollar. On a year-on-year basis, it has roared ahead, nearly 8%.
Other top performing emerging market currencies in the region are also strengthening against the dollar — but still lag behind the baht. Both the Indonesian rupiah and the Philippine peso have risen more than 3% against USD during 2019.
Gareth Leather, senior Asia economist at research firm Capital Economics and says that policymakers and exporters in Thailand are voicing concern about the strength of the baht.
“While most emerging market currencies have appreciated against the US dollar in recent months, none have risen by as much as the baht.”
Tonight the USD buys 30.93 THB,
Do you need help with your business? Are you searching for a new job? Or an employer looking to hire? Try JobCute today.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Business
Thailand’s job market – popular job sectors
by Cita Catellya
A new report on the most popular job in Thailand shows how the country’s job market is evolving. In this digital age, it may come as no surprise that IT roles are now one of the most popular job areas. Everyone is moving to a digital outlet, and companies continue to implement technology in the workplace to be able to compete. As a result, there is a spike in demand for highly-skilled tech workers in 2019.
However, the most sought-after jobs in Thailand are a mix of tech and non-tech. Sales jobs are one of the non-tech jobs that have made the list. In fact, sales jobs are ranked as the most popular job area in the country.
The Top 5 most popular jobs in Thailand include:
1. Sales
2. Engineering
3. IT
4. Accounting
5. Administrative
“We work with all companies from big recruiters to small businesses across Thailand, and yet 70% of the available positions we get are from those five industries. Sales positions in Thailand is by far the most common and occupies 20% of our job base,” said Sapir Matmon of JobCute, a Thailand job portal that allows candidates to find the right job by using the site’s matching jobs and search engine system.
She also says there are many enthusiastic candidates that will be happy to work in the sales industry. On the other hand, employers are struggling to fill IT position as there are not as many applicants. Sapir explains:
“57% of all applications we get are for those five leading industries, while there are more applications than jobs in the sales industry, the IT industry is suffering from a lack of applications. To all the job seekers who are looking for a new career path, I would recommend looking at this industry.”
Whether you are thinking about a career change or have recently graduated, it is only natural to consider one of these popular jobs, especially the ones that are in demand such as IT roles. We asked Sapir how workers can take advantage of these in demand growth areas:
“Taking into consideration all types/levels of jobs, most employers prefer talent and experience over education. 62% of all our job positions do not require any level of education. 13% of all our job positions require high school education, 21% requires a Degree level of education and only 4% is looking for the highest level of education (Master/Doctorate). Knowledge and skills can be gained through short courses and experience, the job market in Thailand is developing and we get a clear picture of this through the job vacancies that are been listed with us.”
Although you may not have the right education for roles, as long as you are eager to learn, able to continuously adapt, and have a positive attitude, you will be successful in today’s ever-changing job market. Experience and skills are more essential than education and to gain certain skills, you can take specialised training.
Furthermore, according to Paul Trayman, co-founder of Faz Waz, having the right attitude and personality are also important. He explains:
“After so many years in recruitment, screening, interviewing and hiring 100’s of people, I came to realise that sometimes not listening to our gut and hiring quickly out of need versus finding the right person and fit can cost us in time and money. Today, we are looking for driven and ambitious employees, with good enthusiasm and some kind of passion. Experience and skills get you in the door; attitude and personality will get you the job.”
As much as you think your education and job history is vital to get hired, a positive attitude may be the most important factor. While previous work experience and skills may qualify you for specific job roles, employers are always seeking driven and optimistic candidates. A positive attitude contributes to your success since it translates to better performance. It can also build leadership skills, which is the skill required in most jobs.
Depending on your interests, there are many areas that you can work in if you have the right skills and attitude. You do not even have to pick one of these popular roles exactly if none of them interest you. You can find other areas of IT, engineering, or sales that are more suitable to you and that are still linked to the overall industry growth. For example, if your skills and experience are in recruiting, you can help hire professionals for those in-demand jobs.
Finally, after you decide which career path you want to pursue, start your job search immediately on the Jobcute website (in Thai and English)
Business
British Pound was close to the worst performing currency in the world
Nigel Green, the founder and CEO of the deVere Group, a leading independent international financial consultancy, says the GBP (Pound) is going to continue to be battered and bruised in the short-to-medium term, no matter who is leading the political fray.
He spoke out after the Sterling dropped more than 4% yesterday in its worst performance since October 2016, based on an increasing probability of the UK leaving the EU on October 31 in a ‘no-deal’ Brexit.
The hardened rhetoric suggests that the gap between the EU and UK might simply be too wide to bridge if a ‘no deal’ Brexit is to be avoided.
“Mr Johnson is ramping up no-deal preparations and it looks increasingly likely the UK crashes out of the EU in a no-deal scenario in October. Even though this has largely been priced-in by the markets, there can be no doubt that it has also intensified uncertainty and, in response, the already weak pound fell and continues to flounder.
“Should the UK leave with no deal, the pound can be expected to remain weak for several years until the country and the bloc readjusts.”
Neil Wilson, Chief Market Analyst for Markets.Com, said: “Tin hats time: All the stops are out and the Pound is now in free fall.
“We could be down two big figures in the day if the USC$1.22 level doesn’t hold (today it’s 1.216 on xe.com). There is now a very real chance that the pound will fall to $1.20 and even below.”
On the bright side, the pound sterling is not the worst performing currency in the world today. That accolade goes to the Madagascan Ariary. The pound, on the other hand, is only the second-worst performing currency in the entire world
SOURCE: LondonInspire | The London Economic
Business
Moody’s upgrades most Thai banks’ credit ratings from ‘stable’ to ‘positive’
Moody’s Investors Service upgraded the Baseline Credit Assessments of eleven Thai banks
(1) Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (BBL)
(2) Bank of Ayudhya (BAY)
(3) CIMB Thai Bank Public Company Limited (CIMBT)
(4) Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIMT)
(5) Government Housing Bank of Thailand (GHB)
(6) KASIKORNBANK Public Company Limited (KBank)
(7) Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (KTB)
(8) Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (SCB)
(9) Standard Chartered Bank
(10) TMB Bank Public Company Limited (TMB)
(11) United Overseas Bank (Thai) Public Co Ltd (UOBT)
Also known as the purple bank, blue bank, red bank, pink bank, green bank, pale blue bank and orange bank.
Moody’s changed the outlook on the long-term ratings of nine of the 11 Thai banks, with the exception of SCBT and TMB, from ‘stable’ to ‘positive’. The outlook on the long-term ratings of SCBT is maintained at stable, while that of TMB is maintained at positive.
The changes in outlooks on the nine Thai banks follow Moody’s affirmation of Thailand’s Baa1 sovereign rating, and change in the outlook for the sovereign’s rating to positive from stable on 25 July 2019. For more information on the sovereign credit rating action, please refer to the Government of Thailand issuer page on www.moodys.com.
Details for banking enthusiasts…
Moody’s has affirmed the long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of KBank, KTB and SCB at Baa1, and those of CIMBT and SCBT at ‘Baa2’.
Moody’s has also affirmed the long-term foreign currency deposit ratings of BBL, BAY, GHB, and UOBT at Baa1. At the same time, Moody’s has upgraded TMB’s long-term foreign currency deposit rating to Baa1 from ‘Baa2’.
Further, Moody’s affirmed the long-term foreign currency senior unsecured program rating of BBL, EXIMT, KBank, KTB and SCB at (P)Baa1, and the long-term foreign currency senior unsecured rating of EXIMT at Baa1. The long-term foreign currency senior unsecured program rating of TMB was upgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)Baa2.
Moody’s has also upgraded the Baseline Credit Assessments (BCA) and adjusted BCAs of BBL, KBank and SCB to baa1 from baa2, and those of KTB and TMB to baa3 from ba1. The BCA and adjusted BCA of UOBT were upgraded to baa3 and a3 from ba1 and baa1 respectively.
The BCAs and adjusted BCAs of these six banks were upgraded because these banks maintained good financial fundamentals despite the still challenging credit cycle in Thailand.
For SCBT, Moody’s affirmed the adjusted BCA at baa2. The BCAs and adjusted BCAs of BAY, CIMBT, EXIMT, and GHB were unaffected by today’s rating actions.
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 things to do in Phuket during the wet season
Top 10 Phuket Bakeries (2019)
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
UPDATE: 3,000 baht Phuket van fare for Australians tourists “all a misunderstanding”
UPDATE: Phuket pad thai blamed for putting Perth couple out of action for two years
Opinion: Who’s responsible for the sinking of ‘Phoenix’?
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
Today is Asanha Bucha Day – Why is the day special for Thai Buddhists?
13 Bangkok passengers refused entry into Thailand by immigration police
Ten things the Thai Government need to do right now
OPINION: Thailand – Land of false smiles
Expat group petitions Thai immigration to abolish TM30 form
Thailand’s baht is getting stronger, and that’s a problem
Department ramps up cloud-seeding to ease drought in the Thailand’s northeast
Report motorcycles riding on footpaths today for a 1,000 baht reward
Indian man frisked in Soi 6 by group of ladyboys
Immigration in Chiang Mai continue crackdown on TM30 infringements
Woman abducted at gunpoint in Central Bang Na car park
Police find 8,400 pills when meth smuggler has car crash
Bangkok to Hong Kong the world’s second most popular flight
Phuket’s tourist bookings looking good – Diversity is the best option Part 3
Chiang Mai’s Wat Suan Dok closed off after tourists take ‘inappropriate’ pics
PM holds urgent meetings with Thailand’s economic tsars today
Stormy weather approaching the Andaman provinces
Udon Thani woman still missing in Phuket
Chachoengsao woman sets herself on fire after divorce
Thailand’s job market – popular job sectors
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป]
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย
ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore
ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย
คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ
ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค.
ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก
6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
Trending
- Bangkok4 days ago
13 Bangkok passengers refused entry into Thailand by immigration police
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
UPDATE: ‘Flight of the Gibbon’ ride in Chiang Mai open again
- Expats2 days ago
British and Australian expats and tourists ponder the Thai baht
- Thailand3 days ago
Tobacco giant lobbies Thai government to reverse vaping laws
- Chiang Mai14 hours ago
Chiang Mai’s Wat Suan Dok closed off after tourists take ‘inappropriate’ pics
- Environment3 days ago
5 metre King Cobra interrupted lunching on a monitor lizard in Krabi
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok’s expat rental trends changing
- Phuket1 day ago
Udon Thani woman still missing in Phuket