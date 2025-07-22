Education Minister’s jeans stir controversy over teacher dress code

Teachers question why they can’t wear jeans while officials can

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin8 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 22, 2025
Photo via Facebook/ ศ.ดร.นฤมล ภิญโญสินวัฒน์ Prof.Dr.Narumon Pinyosinwat

Education Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat ignited an online debate after wearing jeans during an official school visit in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat. The incident raised questions about why female teachers are not permitted to wear jeans to school, despite the minister’s casual attire.

Narumon and other officials from the Ministry of Education visited schools in Nakhon Si Thammarat between July 18 and 20 to meet teachers and students, assess the challenges faced by each school, and identify areas where ministry support was needed.

The controversy arose during her visit to Benjamarachutit Nakhon Si Thammarat School, where Narumon appeared wearing a black jacket, long ripped jeans, and sneakers. Her casual outfit prompted online criticism over its appropriateness.

Some netizens pointed out that her clothing contradicted the dress code guidelines government officials are expected to follow. Comparisons were drawn between Narumon and other female officials and teachers at the school, most of whom wore skirts.

The online discussion quickly shifted towards the issue of dress code inequality. Many questioned why female teachers are expected to wear skirts and are discouraged from wearing jeans or even other kinds of long trousers.

Photo via Facebook/ ศ.ดร.นฤมล ภิญโญสินวัฒน์ Prof.Dr.Narumon Pinyosinwat

Critics argued that the requirement for female teachers to wear skirts, even when uncomfortable or impractical, reflects outdated standards.

Some suggested that while the minister appears to have the freedom to dress casually, teachers are denied similar flexibility.

Rukchanok Srinork, an MP from the People’s Party, also weighed in via Facebook, sharing a photo of Narumon in jeans alongside the caption…

“Most teachers across Thailand don’t mind that the minister wore jeans, but they do question whether they have the same right to choose what they wear. The minister has the freedom to dress casually. What about teachers? This is worth reflecting on.”

Photo via Facebook/ ศ.ดร.นฤมล ภิญโญสินวัฒน์ Prof.Dr.Narumon Pinyosinwat

Narumon yesterday, July 21, responded to the controversy, explaining that her visit took place over the weekend, which is why she chose a more relaxed outfit. She added that she intends to propose a policy allowing both teachers and students to dress casually when attending weekend events or ceremonies.

“The drama over my attire didn’t shock me at all. I would like the public to focus on my work to improve Thai education. What I wore was typical weekend wear and unrelated to any sense of privilege.”

Despite the debate, no changes have been made to the dress code for Thai teachers. Female teachers are still encouraged to wear skirts to school as per existing norms.

