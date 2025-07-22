Fatal shooting at Uttaradit warehouse linked to property dispute

Fatal shooting at Uttaradit warehouse linked to property dispute
Lieutenant Natthaphong Phrommidech, Deputy Inspector of Investigation at Lap Lae Police Station, yesterday received reports of a fatal shooting.

The incident at 3pm yesterday, July 21, occurred at a warehouse in Moo 4, Chai Chumphon subdistrict, Lap Lae district, Uttaradit province.

Upon receiving the alert, Police Colonel Charoen Daengrueng, Superintendent of Lap Lae Police Station, Police Colonel Sophon Changloi from Uttaradit Provincial Investigation, and the investigation team swiftly arrived at the scene.

The warehouse, part of a construction materials store located on the main road of the village, was the site of the incident. The store owner, Numn, was discovered shot dead next to a pile of steel rods. Rescue volunteers promptly transported him to Uttaradit Hospital.

Investigations revealed that at 2.44pm, a tall, slender man wearing a helmet and dressed in black arrived at the store on a black motorcycle without a licence plate. He entered the warehouse adjacent to the store, and gunshots were heard just one minute later.

The suspect then fled the scene on the motorcycle. Customers inside the store attempted to pursue him but were unsuccessful.

When they returned to the warehouse, they found Numn, who had been trying to retrieve steel rods for a customer, shot next to the steel pile. Police forensic teams have commenced their examination of the scene for more information.

Reports suggest the murder may have stemmed from a personal conflict involving property disputes. The suspect’s description matched an individual involved in a legal dispute with the victim.

Officers proceeded to Nam Rit subdistrict, Mueang district, Uttaradit province, where they discovered the suspect’s motorcycle parked at a residence. Upon the police‘s arrival, the suspect emerged and surrendered, confessing to shooting Numn out of resentment over property litigation.

He admitted to discarding the firearm by the roadside while fleeing, but could not recall the exact location. The suspect is currently detained by the Lap Lae Police Station investigation team, who are conducting a detailed investigation and proceeding with legal action, reported KhaoSod.

