Thailand to ‘China’ its brand with bold e-commerce marketing

Expanding Thai products into the Chinese market relies heavily on creating a distinct corporate identity, testing products among Chinese consumers, and leveraging online marketing channels. According to the Thai E-Commerce Association, tapping into e-marketplaces is essential for Thai exporters aiming to establish a foothold in China.

The association highlights the importance of live commerce and suggests setting up a cross-border e-commerce channel linked to Chinese fulfilment centres. Together with UOB, the association is partnering with Douyin International, a cross-border import business-to-consumer platform, to facilitate the entry of Thai products into the Chinese market.

Douyin reported that in 2023, it managed the shipping of 3,800 brands and 120 million product items across 22 ports, reaching 48 million Chinese consumers.

The association’s collaboration extends to WeTV to boost product visibility in Southeast Asia. Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, plays a pivotal role in this initiative, said Kulthirath Pakawachkrilers, president of the association and chief executive of the Thailand e-Business Centre (TeC).

“There’s an opportunity for Thailand to stimulate cross-border e-commerce, particularly in Asia, and mainly in China, Japan, Indonesia and Vietnam.”

The Chinese market presents a wealth of potential to boost Thailand’s digital GDP, driven by a steady rise in cross-border import business. By 2025, the value of China’s imports through the e-commerce sector is projected to reach 13.2 billion yuan (US$62.5 billion).

Opportunities abound in e-commerce, live commerce, and key opinion leadership, particularly under China’s policy for cross-border e-commerce in 2025, offering Thai businesses a chance to penetrate the Chinese market. Strong e-marketplaces and social commerce in China, such as WeChat, Xiaohongshu, and Weibo, can facilitate Thai merchants’ access to Chinese consumers.

Kulthirath emphasises the necessity for Thai business owners to register trademarks and conduct product testing in China to gain insights into consumer preferences across different provinces. Establishing a presence with a payment system in China, alongside accounting and legal advisors, is crucial.

While Chinese e-marketplaces offer a significant opportunity for Thai brands looking to expand, they also come with challenges. Thai brands need to provide Chinese-language product catalogues and engage in online marketing through platforms like Weibo, Taobao, and Douyin.

They should also work with key opinion leaders and engage in real-time selling, supported by fulfilment centres, Kulthirath added.

“Brands need to monitor comments and reviews regarding quality and services and make data-driven decisions.”

Selecting the right influencers is pivotal. Influencers who align with brand values can help attract new customers, build long-term relationships, and enhance customer loyalty.

“Expanding into China is not too difficult, but it requires the right steps.”

In China, key opinion leaders often livestream to promote products on e-commerce platforms. A notable example is Li Jiaqi, a beauty blogger on Douyin with over 65 million followers who managed to sell over 15,000 lipstick units in five minutes.

To amplify impact, the Department of International Trade Promotion utilises key global opinion leaders to promote the Thailand Trust Mark. However, more robust policies could further bolster cross-border e-commerce, such as establishing a national e-commerce training programme, supporting digital transformation for small businesses, and creating an e-commerce career development fund.

Kulthirath outlines the 3Cs crucial for success in overseas markets: Culture, which leverages unique Thai culture; Connect, which involves engaging with customers and partners through digital tools; and Consistency, which focuses on maintaining quality and service to build trust, reported Bangkok Post.

While opportunities are abundant, Thai brands must navigate challenges when exporting to China.