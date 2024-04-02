Govt bets big on Thai entertainment complex, stakes high

The stakes are high for each venue within the integrated Thai entertainment complex development project by the Government of Thailand, with investments expected to reach over a staggering 100 billion baht.

The chairman of the ordinary committee of the House of Representatives and Deputy Finance Minister, Julapun Amornvivat, plans to present the results of a study on entertainment complexes and casinos in Thailand during the Cabinet meeting next week.

Should the Cabinet approve these results, a government agency will be assigned responsibility for the project. The draft legislation, which is required to undergo parliamentary scrutiny, will only permit gambling activities within designated areas. Online gambling will be prohibited due to the government’s inability to control it, particularly regarding the prevention of minors’ involvement.

For each venue at the proposed entertainment complex, an investment exceeding 100 billion baht will be necessary. Julapun dictates that the selection of construction sites should be in locations easily accessible by modern transportation systems, such as high-speed railways or airports.

He highlights that an entertainment complex does not solely refer to a gambling venue, which only forms a small part of the project. The integration of other forms of entertainment, like hosting world-class concerts and establishing a Disneyland, is deemed crucial. These endeavours would create employment opportunities and significantly stimulate the economy, reported Bangkok Post.

“The idea of setting up casinos in Thailand is not new and the issue has been discussed for over 30 years. However, it has not been feasible until now.

“If this government can proceed with it, we believe it will contribute significantly to economic growth both directly and indirectly. If actualised, strict regulations must be enforced, with clear locations to be designated.

“So far there is nothing clear about the project and all we have are the findings from studies and operations taken by other countries.”