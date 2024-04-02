Thailand’s waste-fighting wave: InterceptorTM 019 makes a splash

The fight against marine waste has taken a monumental step in Thailand with the official launch of the InterceptorTM 019, a solar-powered and fully automated device dedicated to capturing waste. This milestone is the result of joint efforts by The Ocean Cleanup, a Dutch non-profit environmental engineering organisation, and its first global implementation partner, The Coca-Cola Company, along with a host of local partners in Thailand.

The InterceptorTM 019 was set afloat on the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok on March 26, 2024. The device is a beacon of hope in curbing marine pollution in Thailand and the wider region. Capturing waste from the Chao Phraya River, will provide insight into the scale of plastic pollution in Bangkok’s waterways and inform strategies to improve waste management in Thailand.

Police General Patcharawat Wongsuwan, Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, underscored the significance of the endeavour.

“Including environmental concerns in the national agenda for sustainable development is a priority for us. The InterceptorTM 019 is a crucial tool in managing natural resources and tackling Thailand’s plastic waste challenges.”

H.E. Remco Johannes van Wijngaarden, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Thailand, also expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration:

“The sea is still full of plastics, and much remains to be done. The Embassy of the Netherlands is pleased to collaborate with organisations such as The Ocean Cleanup and Coca-Cola®. We can best tackle the challenge of marine plastic pollution through collective action and innovation.”

Boyan Slat, Founder and CEO of The Ocean Cleanup, explained the strategic reasoning behind the deployment.

“Approximately 1,000 rivers account for 80% of oceanic plastic pollution. It is vital to clean up existing debris and prevent new plastic from entering the oceans. Deploying the InterceptorTM 019 represents a crucial step towards mitigating plastic pollution in Bangkok’s waters. Our goal is to address the top 1,000 polluting rivers worldwide by 2025.”

The InterceptorTM 019’s deployment is not an isolated event. It’s the fifth of its kind in Southeast Asia, following installations in Malaysia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. In partnership with Coca-Cola®, The Ocean Cleanup has also installed Interceptors in Guatemala, the Dominican Republic, and Los Angeles, USA.

Strategically placed near the Commemoration of H.M. the King’s 6th Cycle Birthday Park, on Rama 3 Road, Bangkok, the InterceptorTM 019 sits in a 16-kilometre stretch of the Chao Phraya River. This section, where 61 canals converge, often carries plastic debris into the river.

Data collected by InterceptorTM 019 will be used to identify the types of plastic waste in the Chao Phraya River and to develop long-term solutions for marine pollution.

The InterceptorTM 019, measuring 22.39 metres in length, 8.78 metres in width, and 5.58 metres in height, is designed for mass production and rapid deployment in the world’s most polluted rivers.

It utilises solar energy for fully automated waste capture and is equipped with a conveyor belt, shuttle, lights, six dumpster bins, sensors, data transmission, and solar panels. Each Interceptor can collect between 50,000 to 100,000 pieces of debris daily, reported Bangkok Post.

Notably, the launch of the InterceptorTM 019 follows a five-year agreement between The Ocean Cleanup and Thailand, with potential for extension. The Chao Phraya River is a crucial watercourse for Bangkok, sustaining the livelihoods of numerous communities and being vital for the 11 million residents of the city.