Floods in Nan force urgent patient relocation from hospital

Surging water triggers healthcare crisis and citywide disruptions

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 24, 2025
Picture courtesy of MGR Online

Floodwaters have inundated the economic zone of Nan province, prompting an urgent relocation of critical patients from Nan Hospital to nearby facilities. Water levels have risen over 9 metres above the flood barrier due to prolonged heavy rains from Tropical Storm Vipa.

As of July 24, the flooding crisis in Nan province has escalated after continuous heavy rainfall over 48 hours, driven by Tropical Storm Vipa.

The Nan River has exceeded critical levels at all monitoring stations, particularly at station N1 in Mueang Nan district, where water levels surpassed the flood barrier by over 9 metres. This has allowed a massive influx of water to breach the barrier, flooding the central economic area of the city.

The floodwaters have now reached Nan Hospital, affecting the middle floors and the emergency department, which handles critical patients. Consequently, the hospital has begun transferring patients reliant on life-support equipment to nearby hospitals.

Additionally, the emergency services have been relocated to the 466th Airborne Independent Operations Squadron (Nan) of the Royal Thai Air Force.

Doctor Nattharon Darapongsathaporn, the deputy director of environmental and energy structures, reported that the hospital is actively moving patients from the emergency department to safer locations, especially those requiring life-support equipment such as ventilators and dialysis machines. Coordination with external agencies is in place to facilitate these relocations.

Picture courtesy of MGR Online

This operation is supported by the 38th Military Circle, the Phetkasem Foundation, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation in Nan, and local rescue volunteers. Efforts are underway to reinforce barriers to prevent water from entering the intensive care unit and operating rooms.

Residents are advised to avoid using Worawichai Road due to persistent flooding, which is expected to worsen with additional water flow from the north.

Nan Hospital requested that people with non-critical conditions seek temporary care at other facilities and to closely monitor updates via the official hospital page.

In emergencies, residents can contact the emergency hotline at 1669 or the Nan Provincial Public Health Office.

Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
