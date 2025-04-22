Making waves: Illegal jet ski operators sunk in Phuket crackdown

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
60 2 minutes read
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

Five jet ski operators have been arrested in a significant operation to clamp down on illegal rentals in Phuket. Officers from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) and the Marine Police Division arrested the suspects, who were caught operating unregistered jet skis at Kamala Beach and a pier in Koh Kaew.

The arrests highlighted ongoing concerns over unregulated tourist services in the popular Thai resort destination.

The five men arrested were identified as 32 year old Kritsada Jaija, 31 year old Cherdchai Anuphraiwan, 25 year old Phanomphorn Phrom-ouan, 40 year old Bancherd Bulan, and 34 year old Anchalee Tiangnoi.

The suspects face various charges under the Thai Navigation Act, with most of them accused of operating vessels without the required licences. Kritsada, Cherdchai, and Anchalee were charged under Section 9 of the Navigation Act for running vessels without licences, while Phanomphorn violated Section 150 by operating a vessel without carrying the necessary documentation.

Bancherd was hit with two charges, one for using an expired certificate and another for failing to keep the certificate on board as required by the law.

The jet skis involved in the illegal rentals were found to be unregistered, with no identification names or registration numbers, directly breaching Thai water navigation laws.

The operators were informed of their rights before being taken into custody and handed over to Kamala Police Station and Phuket City Police Station for further investigation.

These arrests are part of a broader effort to regulate tourism-related businesses and enhance marine safety, particularly around the busy Phuket coastline.

The move follows a crackdown initiated last year under Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat, which uncovered 72 illegal jet-skis being rented out to tourists within a few weeks. The previous crackdown saw operators fined up to 10,000 baht each, generating a total of 720,000 baht in fines.

However, despite these fines, illegal rentals continue to thrive, with tourists frequently complaining about high rental prices and exorbitant ‘damage’ charges.

The latest crackdown aims to further reduce these illegal activities, although no reports confirm whether any of the recent arrests were repeat offenders, reported The Phuket News.

While the CIB’s report did not mention any investigation into scams targeting tourists, it’s clear that Phuket’s jet-ski industry remains under scrutiny as authorities work to stamp out illegal operations and ensure fair practices for tourists.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

