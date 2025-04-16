Missing Welshman Daniel Davies found safe in Krabi hostel

A 26 year old Welshman who had been out of contact with his family for over a month, was found safe yesterday afternoon in Krabi, according to local media. He reportedly told friends that he “didn’t want to go home.”

Daniel Davies, hailing from Llanelli, Wales, last spoke with his family on March 13, while reportedly staying at Hangover Hostel on Koh Phi Phi Don in Krabi province. His aunt, Nicola Doran, had made a public appeal online for any information regarding her nephew’s whereabouts.

The family expressed concern, stating that it was “highly out of character” for him to not maintain contact. British media cited his friend, Lucia Froom, saying, “Daniel’s phone is switched off, and no one has heard from him in weeks, which isn’t like him at all.”

The family reported him as missing to Dyfed-Powys Police in Wales, prompting coordination with Thai police. As the case gained attention both in Thailand and internationally over the weekend, police and Thai immigration intensified their search efforts.

Yesterday, police in Krabi announced they had found Daniel at a hostel in Mueang district, confirming his safety, as reported by Thai PBS. A family representative informed UK media that Daniel was safe, although details regarding his disappearance or reasons for the lack of communication remain unclear, reported Bangkok Post.

It is noted that Daniel’s visa is valid until the end of this month, but his plans thereafter are currently unknown.

KhaoSod reporters spoke tourists at the same hotel who had spoken to the young Welshman and they reportedly said he was having problems with his family and complained to his fellow tourists that he did not want to go home.

Original story: Welsh traveller goes missing in Thailand, family appeals for help

A 26 year old Welsh traveller has gone missing in Thailand, prompting concern from his family and friends who haven’t heard from him in over four weeks.

Daniel Davies, from Llanelli, was last in contact with his family on March 13 while staying at the Hangover Hostel in Bangkok. He was later seen on the island of Koh Phi Phi, a popular destination among British tourists. His disappearance has been described by loved ones as highly out of character.

Dyfed-Powys Police have filed a missing persons report and are working closely with Thai police in the search for Daniel. His family says they are growing increasingly worried as time passes with no news of his whereabouts.

Daniel’s aunt, Nicola Doran, shared a public appeal.

“My nephew Daniel Davies has gone missing in Bangkok, Thailand. He’s been reported and is now a missing person. No one has had any contact in weeks.”

Close friend Lucia Froom added, “Daniel’s phone is switched off, and no one has heard from him in weeks, which isn’t like him at all. If anyone knows anyone in Thailand or is planning a trip there soon, can people please keep an eye out for him?”

Daniel is described as being around 6 feet tall, of slim build, with blonde hair, a beard, and full tattoo sleeves on both arms.

The missing persons charity Echoes of the Lost, in coordination with SARS Cymru, has joined the search and is appealing to the public for assistance.A spokesperson from the organisation stated, “Daniel, if you happen to see this post, please get in contact with your family. They are worried. If you wish to message us to pass information along, please feel free to do so.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the relevant officials or reach out to the family directly through missing persons channels.