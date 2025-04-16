Missing Welshman Daniel Davies found safe in Krabi hostel

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee36 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, April 16, 2025
64 2 minutes read
Missing Welshman Daniel Davies found safe in Krabi hostel
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 26 year old Welshman who had been out of contact with his family for over a month, was found safe yesterday afternoon in Krabi, according to local media. He reportedly told friends that he “didn’t want to go home.”

Daniel Davies, hailing from Llanelli, Wales, last spoke with his family on March 13, while reportedly staying at Hangover Hostel on Koh Phi Phi Don in Krabi province. His aunt, Nicola Doran, had made a public appeal online for any information regarding her nephew’s whereabouts.

The family expressed concern, stating that it was “highly out of character” for him to not maintain contact. British media cited his friend, Lucia Froom, saying, “Daniel’s phone is switched off, and no one has heard from him in weeks, which isn’t like him at all.”

The family reported him as missing to Dyfed-Powys Police in Wales, prompting coordination with Thai police. As the case gained attention both in Thailand and internationally over the weekend, police and Thai immigration intensified their search efforts.

Related Articles

Yesterday, police in Krabi announced they had found Daniel at a hostel in Mueang district, confirming his safety, as reported by Thai PBS. A family representative informed UK media that Daniel was safe, although details regarding his disappearance or reasons for the lack of communication remain unclear, reported Bangkok Post.

It is noted that Daniel’s visa is valid until the end of this month, but his plans thereafter are currently unknown.

KhaoSod reporters spoke tourists at the same hotel who had spoken to the young Welshman and they reportedly said he was having problems with his family and complained to his fellow tourists that he did not want to go home.

Original story: Welsh traveller goes missing in Thailand, family appeals for help

A 26 year old Welsh traveller has gone missing in Thailand, prompting concern from his family and friends who haven’t heard from him in over four weeks.

Daniel Davies, from Llanelli, was last in contact with his family on March 13 while staying at the Hangover Hostel in Bangkok. He was later seen on the island of Koh Phi Phi, a popular destination among British tourists. His disappearance has been described by loved ones as highly out of character.

Dyfed-Powys Police have filed a missing persons report and are working closely with Thai police in the search for Daniel. His family says they are growing increasingly worried as time passes with no news of his whereabouts.

Daniel’s aunt, Nicola Doran, shared a public appeal.

“My nephew Daniel Davies has gone missing in Bangkok, Thailand. He’s been reported and is now a missing person. No one has had any contact in weeks.”

Close friend Lucia Froom added, “Daniel’s phone is switched off, and no one has heard from him in weeks, which isn’t like him at all. If anyone knows anyone in Thailand or is planning a trip there soon, can people please keep an eye out for him?”

Daniel is described as being around 6 feet tall, of slim build, with blonde hair, a beard, and full tattoo sleeves on both arms.

The missing persons charity Echoes of the Lost, in coordination with SARS Cymru, has joined the search and is appealing to the public for assistance.A spokesperson from the organisation stated, “Daniel, if you happen to see this post, please get in contact with your family. They are worried. If you wish to message us to pass information along, please feel free to do so.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the relevant officials or reach out to the family directly through missing persons channels.

Missing Welshman Daniel Davies found safe in Krabi hostel | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Nicola Doran Facebook

Latest Thailand News
Cell shock: Thai cops gear up with Israeli tech to bust scam rings Thailand News

Cell shock: Thai cops gear up with Israeli tech to bust scam rings

2 minutes ago
Pattaya police target water trucks causing Songkran traffic chaos Pattaya News

Pattaya police target water trucks causing Songkran traffic chaos

16 minutes ago
State Audit Office families to get 100,000 baht quake compensation Bangkok News

State Audit Office families to get 100,000 baht quake compensation

26 minutes ago
Missing Welshman Daniel Davies found safe in Krabi hostel Krabi News

Missing Welshman Daniel Davies found safe in Krabi hostel

36 minutes ago
Crime doesn&#8217;t pay-as-you-go: 130,000 Thai mule accounts axed Thailand News

Crime doesn’t pay-as-you-go: 130,000 Thai mule accounts axed

46 minutes ago
Thunderstorm warning for 42 provinces: Thai it down Thailand Weather Updates

Thunderstorm warning for 42 provinces: Thai it down

1 hour ago
Booze clues: Underage drinking promos soak Songkran spirit Thailand News

Booze clues: Underage drinking promos soak Songkran spirit

1 hour ago
Fake monk caught soliciting donations during Nakhon Pathom Songkran Crime News

Fake monk caught soliciting donations during Nakhon Pathom Songkran

21 hours ago
Stabbing incident in Bangkok leaves man critically injured Bangkok News

Stabbing incident in Bangkok leaves man critically injured

21 hours ago
Laotian woman drowns in Bangkok restaurant pool during Songkran Bangkok News

Laotian woman drowns in Bangkok restaurant pool during Songkran

21 hours ago
Cattle dispute leads to fatal shooting in Chon Buri Crime News

Cattle dispute leads to fatal shooting in Chon Buri

23 hours ago
Teen arrested for brandishing modified BB gun at Korat festival (video) Crime News

Teen arrested for brandishing modified BB gun at Korat festival (video)

23 hours ago
Myanmar worker fatally stabbed during Songkran festival Crime News

Myanmar worker fatally stabbed during Songkran festival

24 hours ago
Man attacks woman, damages cars during Songkran in Nakhon Ratchasima Songkran News

Man attacks woman, damages cars during Songkran in Nakhon Ratchasima

24 hours ago
Indian man injured in Pattaya apartment altercation Pattaya News

Indian man injured in Pattaya apartment altercation

1 day ago
Chiang Mai lottery sales surge during Songkran festival Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai lottery sales surge during Songkran festival

1 day ago
Welsh traveller goes missing in Thailand, family appeals for help Thailand News

Welsh traveller goes missing in Thailand, family appeals for help

1 day ago
Small earthquake strikes Krabi, no tsunami risk reported Krabi News

Small earthquake strikes Krabi, no tsunami risk reported

1 day ago
Pickup truck ploughs into Songkran crowd, injuring 12 in Thailand Road deaths

Pickup truck ploughs into Songkran crowd, injuring 12 in Thailand

1 day ago
Bangkok Songkran draws 360,000, 10 killed in traffic accidents Bangkok News

Bangkok Songkran draws 360,000, 10 killed in traffic accidents

1 day ago
PM Paetongtarn invites tourists to Chiang Mai&#8217;s vibrant cultural fest Songkran News

PM Paetongtarn invites tourists to Chiang Mai’s vibrant cultural fest

1 day ago
Heavy rain forecasted for Bangkok and 33 provinces post-Songkran Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain forecasted for Bangkok and 33 provinces post-Songkran

1 day ago
Death toll hits 41 after State Audit Office collapse in Thailand Bangkok News

Death toll hits 41 after State Audit Office collapse in Thailand

2 days ago
Buriram man wanted for fatal Songkran shooting over drugs Crime News

Buriram man wanted for fatal Songkran shooting over drugs

2 days ago
Car overturns in Phayao, killing driver during Songkran festival Songkran News

Car overturns in Phayao, killing driver during Songkran festival

2 days ago
Krabi NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee36 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, April 16, 2025
64 2 minutes read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

State Audit Office families to get 100,000 baht quake compensation

State Audit Office families to get 100,000 baht quake compensation

26 minutes ago
Crime doesn&#8217;t pay-as-you-go: 130,000 Thai mule accounts axed

Crime doesn’t pay-as-you-go: 130,000 Thai mule accounts axed

46 minutes ago
Thunderstorm warning for 42 provinces: Thai it down

Thunderstorm warning for 42 provinces: Thai it down

1 hour ago
Booze clues: Underage drinking promos soak Songkran spirit

Booze clues: Underage drinking promos soak Songkran spirit

1 hour ago