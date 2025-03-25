Budget airline launches direct flights to Krabi from India

Thailand’s picturesque Krabi province just became more accessible to Indian travellers, as budget airline IndiGo launched its inaugural direct flight from Mumbai to the popular beach destination.

The flight landed at Krabi International Airport last night, March 24, marking the start of a new chapter in travel between India and Thailand’s stunning Andaman coast.

Flight 6E1085, an Airbus A320, touched down at 10.55pm, greeted by a ceremonial water arch. Passengers on board were welcomed with a Thai cultural performance, organised by the airport and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), making for a truly memorable arrival.

Suksawas Sukwanno, acting director of Krabi Airport, hailed the new route as a significant step forward for tourism in Krabi and southern Thailand.

“This direct flight offers a vital link for Indian travellers seeking to explore Krabi’s pristine beaches, vibrant marine life, and natural wonders.”

IndiGo, a leading low-cost carrier in India, will operate two direct flights per day between Mumbai and Krabi, alongside its existing Bangalore-Krabi service.

These flights will run from March 30 to October 26, providing an affordable and convenient option for those looking to explore Thailand’s world-renowned beaches.

Krabi International Airport, with its impressive 3-kilometre-long runway and 34 aircraft bays, is ready to welcome the influx of passengers. The airport has a capacity to handle 3,000 passengers per hour and eight million annually, making it well-equipped to manage the growing demand.

Krabi’s natural wonders, including hot springs, sea caves, vibrant coral reefs, and exotic marine life, attract both domestic and international visitors.

Notably, Maya Bay, famous for its starring role in the Hollywood film The Beach, was recently ranked as the fifth-best beach in the world in a 2024 survey by Beachatlas, adding to Krabi’s allure, reported The Nation.

With the new direct flight routes, Krabi is set to see a significant boost in tourism, providing travellers from India with even greater opportunities to experience Thailand’s beautiful Andaman coast.

As demand grows, this new connection is expected to be a game-changer for the region, offering an exciting and affordable gateway to one of Thailand’s most beloved destinations.