Grab sees 400% growth in Thailand’s ride-hailing-delivery services

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

Leading super-app Grab released its year-end statistics for on-demand transport and delivery services in Thailand, revealing significant growth and trends in 2024. The company reported an impressive increase in its ride-hailing and delivery services, driven by both local and international demand.

Grab’s ride-hailing services have remained a favourite among users, with the GrabCar Saver option experiencing a remarkable growth of over 400% in major cities. The Moo Deng phenomenon contributed to a surge in ride-hailing trips, particularly to Khao Kheow Open Zoo, which saw a 267% increase in visitors, largely driven by foreign tourists.

Advertisements

“Our commitment to price transparency and convenience continues to attract a diverse range of international tourists,” a Grab spokesperson mentioned, highlighting a 67% rise in ride-hailing trips to and from Thailand’s airports. The most frequent users hailed from Singapore, Malaysia, China, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

Shopping destinations in Thailand have maintained their allure, with places like ICONSIAM, CentralWorld, Siam Paragon, Khao San Road, and Chatuchak Market seeing significant foot traffic. Newer spots like EmSphere, located on Sukhumvit, have also gained popularity among international visitors.

Government initiatives to promote secondary cities have led to a 90% increase in ride-hailing demand in regions such as Chiang Rai, Tak, Udon Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, and Phitsanulok. Meanwhile, Grab’s Advance Booking feature has surged in use, particularly for airport rides, and the Grab EV Rides feature has seen a 200% increase.

In the realm of food delivery, Thai cuisine continues to dominate, with dishes like som tum, fried chicken, Hainanese chicken rice, and grilled pork skewers topping the charts. The Moo Deng trend boosted orders for pork dishes like Thai stewed pork belly with eggs by 38% in September.

In beverages, iced americano led with 5 million cups sold, followed by Thai iced tea, including the viral Slurpee Thai tea, iced espresso, matcha latte, and bubble tea.

Advertisements

“The adorable Butterbear mascot has driven sales to rise by an astounding 1,200%,” said a Grab representative.

Imported premium fruit tea brands such as Jian Cha, Chagee, and Naixue have grown tenfold in popularity, with cheese cream grape tea being a standout product, reported Bangkok Post.

Oh! Juice smoothies, inspired by US trends like Erewhon smoothies, saw sales soar by 400% over a three-month span. Similarly, the Dubai Chocolate bar with pistachios and knafeh, along with pistachio-infused desserts from brands like The Rolling Pinn, experienced a 20 fold increase in demand.