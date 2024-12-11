ADB revises Thailand GDP forecast, warns of slower Asia growth

Photo of Alex Morgan Alex MorganPublished: 15:39, 11 December 2024| Updated: 15:39, 11 December 2024
112 1 minute read
ADB revises Thailand GDP forecast, warns of slower Asia growth
Picture courtesy of ThaimaaOpas, Unsplash

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) revised its economic forecasts today, upgrading Thailand’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) projection for this year while maintaining next year’s estimate. However, the bank warns that developing Asia is set to experience slower growth than anticipated, with potential challenges looming due to possible changes in US trade policies under President-elect Donald Trump.

Developing Asia, encompassing 46 countries from Georgia to Samoa but excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, is expected to grow by 4.9% this year and 4.8% next year. These figures are slightly reduced from the ADB’s earlier forecasts of 5.0% and 4.9%, respectively, released in September.

Advertisements

The bank attributes the reduced growth estimates to the lacklustre economic performance in certain regions during the third quarter and a subdued outlook for consumer spending.

The ADB’s latest Development Outlook report, released today, December 11, highlights an increase in Thailand’s GDP growth forecast for this year from 2.3% to 2.6%, while the forecast for the next year remains unchanged at 2.7%.

Related news

Projections for China remain steady at 4.8% growth for 2024 and 4.5% for 2025. However, the ADB has adjusted its growth forecasts for India, lowering them to 6.5% for 2024 from an earlier estimate of 7.0% and to 7.0% for the following year, down from 7.2%.

The ADB cautioned that potential modifications to US trade, fiscal, and immigration policies might impede growth and spur inflation in developing Asia, although such impacts are expected to be more pronounced beyond the 2024 to 2025 forecast period.

As Donald Trump prepares to assume office on January 20, there are concerns over his proposed economic policies, including imposing tariffs exceeding 60% on US imports of Chinese goods, cracking down on illegal immigration, and broadening tax cuts, reported Bangkok Post.

Advertisements

“Downside risks persist and include faster and larger US policy shifts than currently envisioned, a worsening of geopolitical tensions, and an even weaker property market in the People’s Republic of China,” said a bank spokesperson.

In response to softening global commodity prices, the ADB has lowered its inflation expectations for 2024 and 2025 to 2.7% and 2.6%, down from previous projections of 2.8% and 2.9%, respectively.

Latest Thailand News
Thai-German rail partnership renewed for sustainable transport Bangkok News

Thai-German rail partnership renewed for sustainable transport

2 hours ago
Illegal jet ski crackdown in Phuket sees 17 more rentals shut down Crime News

Illegal jet ski crackdown in Phuket sees 17 more rentals shut down

3 hours ago
Thai man shares footage of woman jumping into his car at red light Eastern Thailand News

Thai man shares footage of woman jumping into his car at red light

3 hours ago
Thai woman glued to phone hit by electric motorcycle in Pattaya Crime News

Thai woman glued to phone hit by electric motorcycle in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Thai woman caught smuggling 6 million baht of cocaine into Japan Crime News

Thai woman caught smuggling 6 million baht of cocaine into Japan

3 hours ago
Sizzling drama: Fire sparks chaos at Pattaya spa Crime News

Sizzling drama: Fire sparks chaos at Pattaya spa

3 hours ago
Labour Ministry steps up protection for migrant workers in Thailand Thailand News

Labour Ministry steps up protection for migrant workers in Thailand

3 hours ago
Chiang Rai couple arrested for illegal online lottery operation Crime News

Chiang Rai couple arrested for illegal online lottery operation

4 hours ago
Motorcyclist attacks public bus with rocks, bottles in Nonthaburi Central Thailand News

Motorcyclist attacks public bus with rocks, bottles in Nonthaburi

4 hours ago
Thai official sacked after exposing 500-million-baht inheritance fraud Crime News

Thai official sacked after exposing 500-million-baht inheritance fraud

4 hours ago
Pattaya karaoke raid uncovers illegal workers and minors Crime News

Pattaya karaoke raid uncovers illegal workers and minors

4 hours ago
Phu Kradueng National Park shuts down after elephant attack Eastern Thailand News

Phu Kradueng National Park shuts down after elephant attack

4 hours ago
Thailand leads ASEAN in gold-driven financial growth, inclusion Business News

Thailand leads ASEAN in gold-driven financial growth, inclusion

5 hours ago
Australian expat donates van to Pattaya children&#8217;s home (video) Pattaya News

Australian expat donates van to Pattaya children’s home (video)

5 hours ago
Seven arrested in Songkhla for 2 million baht scam and gun trade Crime News

Seven arrested in Songkhla for 2 million baht scam and gun trade

5 hours ago
Tragedy on Phuket bridge: Motorcyclist killed in late-night crash Crime News

Tragedy on Phuket bridge: Motorcyclist killed in late-night crash

5 hours ago
Paws and order: Thai man abuses 3 cats after row with boyfriend Crime News

Paws and order: Thai man abuses 3 cats after row with boyfriend

5 hours ago
Pier Pressure: IIlegal boat operator nabbed in Phuket crackdown Crime News

Pier Pressure: IIlegal boat operator nabbed in Phuket crackdown

5 hours ago
Cold front takes Thailand by storm: Brace for a chilling forecast Thailand News

Cold front takes Thailand by storm: Brace for a chilling forecast

6 hours ago
Enthusiasts eye past winning numbers for December 16 lottery luck Bangkok News

Enthusiasts eye past winning numbers for December 16 lottery luck

6 hours ago
Van tyre blowout injures 14 Lao workers on Thai highway Road deaths

Van tyre blowout injures 14 Lao workers on Thai highway

6 hours ago
Bangla Road brawl: Taxi driver and tourist clash in viral showdown (video) Crime News

Bangla Road brawl: Taxi driver and tourist clash in viral showdown (video)

6 hours ago
84 Myanmar immigrants arrested in Thailand after jungle trek Crime News

84 Myanmar immigrants arrested in Thailand after jungle trek

6 hours ago
Drink driver finally on trial after arrest and assault of innocent man Bangkok News

Drink driver finally on trial after arrest and assault of innocent man

6 hours ago
Thai crew&#8217;s release from Myanmar expected post-new year Politics News

Thai crew’s release from Myanmar expected post-new year

6 hours ago
Business NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Alex Morgan

Alex Morgan

Alex is a 42-year-old former corporate executive and business consultant with a degree in business administration. Boasting over 15 years of experience working in various industries, including technology, finance, and marketing, Alex has acquired in-depth knowledge about business strategies, management principles, and market trends. In recent years, Alex has transitioned into writing business articles and providing expert commentary on business-related issues. Fluent in English and proficient in data analysis, Alex strives to deliver well-researched and insightful content to readers, combining practical experience with a keen analytical eye to offer valuable perspectives on the ever-evolving business landscape.

Related Articles

Thai man shares footage of woman jumping into his car at red light

Thai man shares footage of woman jumping into his car at red light

Published: 17:46, 12 December 2024
Thai woman glued to phone hit by electric motorcycle in Pattaya

Thai woman glued to phone hit by electric motorcycle in Pattaya

Published: 17:39, 12 December 2024
Thailand claims best worldwide destination at Irish Travel Awards

Thailand claims best worldwide destination at Irish Travel Awards

Published: 17:27, 12 December 2024
Thai woman caught smuggling 6 million baht of cocaine into Japan

Thai woman caught smuggling 6 million baht of cocaine into Japan

Published: 17:18, 12 December 2024
Check Also
Close