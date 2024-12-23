Thai mother tries to assault Grab driver, mistaking him for daughter’s boyfriend

A Grab car driver shared dashcam footage showing his passenger’s mother mistaking him for her daughter’s boyfriend and attempting to assault him. He posted the video as a warning to other app-based drivers.

The driver, Tanapon “Benz” Chumwong, shared the footage on the Facebook group Grab Car Driver Club Thailand yesterday, December 22. Benz captioned the video…

Advertisements

“Warning for Grab car drivers. What happened was I dropped off a female passenger at her destination and then made a U-turn to leave the area using the same route. The passenger’s mother was waiting for me, and what you see in the video happened. Some people outside Bangkok don’t know what Grab is. Fortunately, the situation did not escalate further.”

In the video, the passenger’s mother is heard shouting at Benz…

“What are you to my daughter? Who are you? Who the f*ck are you?”

She seemed to be confident that the driver was her daughter’s boyfriend. She then walked to the front of the car to take a photo of his registration plate before returning and attempting to physically assault him by reaching into the vehicle.

Benz remained calm throughout and explained to the woman that he was a Grab driver who simply dropped off her daughter. He called the passenger to intervene, but the mother ignored both him and her daughter.

Advertisements

Eventually, Benz politely excused himself and drove away, leaving the woman to continue shouting behind him.

Members of the Facebook group praised Benz for his composure and urged him to take legal action against the woman. Comments included…

“File a complaint against her so she’ll finally understand what Grab is.”

“A little bit rural behaviour, but I’m sure she’s educated now.”

“Don’t let her off so easily. She must know not to do this to anyone else.”

“She shouldn’t be anyone’s mother.”

“Seek compensation from her.”

Benz has not yet provided an update on whether he reported the incident to the police. Based on his kind and composed response, it seems unlikely that he will pursue legal action as suggested by netizens.