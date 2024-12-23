Thai mother tries to assault Grab driver, mistaking him for daughter’s boyfriend

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 17:04, 23 December 2024| Updated: 17:04, 23 December 2024
67 1 minute read
Thai mother tries to assault Grab driver, mistaking him for daughter’s boyfriend
Photo via Facebook group/ Grab Car Driver Club Thailand

A Grab car driver shared dashcam footage showing his passenger’s mother mistaking him for her daughter’s boyfriend and attempting to assault him. He posted the video as a warning to other app-based drivers.

The driver, Tanapon “Benz” Chumwong, shared the footage on the Facebook group Grab Car Driver Club Thailand yesterday, December 22. Benz captioned the video…

“Warning for Grab car drivers. What happened was I dropped off a female passenger at her destination and then made a U-turn to leave the area using the same route. The passenger’s mother was waiting for me, and what you see in the video happened. Some people outside Bangkok don’t know what Grab is. Fortunately, the situation did not escalate further.”

In the video, the passenger’s mother is heard shouting at Benz…

“What are you to my daughter? Who are you? Who the f*ck are you?”

She seemed to be confident that the driver was her daughter’s boyfriend. She then walked to the front of the car to take a photo of his registration plate before returning and attempting to physically assault him by reaching into the vehicle.

Benz remained calm throughout and explained to the woman that he was a Grab driver who simply dropped off her daughter. He called the passenger to intervene, but the mother ignored both him and her daughter.

Passenger's mother attempts to assault Grab driver
Photo via Facebook group/ Grab Car Driver Club Thailand

Eventually, Benz politely excused himself and drove away, leaving the woman to continue shouting behind him.

Members of the Facebook group praised Benz for his composure and urged him to take legal action against the woman. Comments included…

“File a complaint against her so she’ll finally understand what Grab is.”

“A little bit rural behaviour, but I’m sure she’s educated now.”

“Don’t let her off so easily. She must know not to do this to anyone else.”

“She shouldn’t be anyone’s mother.”

“Seek compensation from her.”

Thai woman assaults Grab driver thinking daughter's boyfriend
Photo via Facebook group/ Grab Car Driver Club Thailand

Benz has not yet provided an update on whether he reported the incident to the police. Based on his kind and composed response, it seems unlikely that he will pursue legal action as suggested by netizens.

Crime News

Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

