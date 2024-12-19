Thailand targets US$308bn exports by 2025 amid trade optimism

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright ChoomaneePublished: 14:47, 19 December 2024| Updated: 14:47, 19 December 2024
82 2 minutes read
Thailand targets US8bn exports by 2025 amid trade optimism
Picture courtesy of CHUTTERSNAP, Unsplash

The Commerce Ministry has ambitious plans to boost Thailand’s export sector, setting a target of 2% to 3% growth for 2025.

The goal, projected to bring in US$305 to US$308 billion, follows a robust performance in 2024, where export growth is expected to reach 5%, generating a record US$300 billion. These figures reflect optimism driven by the electronics, agricultural, and food sectors.

Advertisements

At a recent meeting focused on export promotion, Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan outlined the ministry’s strategies, emphasising the continuous recovery and growth of the Thai economy.

The meeting brought together key stakeholders, including representatives from the Thai Chamber of Commerce, the Federation of Thai Industries, the Thai National Shippers’ Council (TNSC), and trade envoys from seven global regions, said Pichai.

Related news

“We are confident that the Thai economy will maintain its upward trajectory next year.”

Pichai noted that many companies are nearing the completion of their factory constructions, which is expected to boost export activity.

Thailand export

Advertisements

The ministry is also focusing on international trade agreements, notably the successful negotiation of the free trade agreement (FTA) with the European Free Trade Association. Efforts are ongoing to finalise FTAs with the EU and the UK, which Pichai believes will bolster shipments further.

Addressing potential challenges, the ministry is preparing to negotiate with the US over possible tariff increases. Pichai plans to meet US officials in February to discuss why Thailand should be exempt from such hikes. He highlighted Thailand’s trade surplus with the US, attributing it to the country’s role as a manufacturing hub for exports.

Looking ahead to 2025, the ministry aims to enhance the Thai Select certification for Thai restaurants abroad, aligning it with prestigious concepts like Michelin star ratings. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to shift Thailand’s export focus from raw materials to high-value finished products, under the theme Think Thailand Next Level.

The introduction of the Thailand Brand is another key initiative, designed to instill confidence among buyers. The ministry is collaborating with the Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Ministry to support small businesses. These efforts aim to leverage Thailand’s cultural soft power, creating unique selling points for Thai exports.

Pichai expressed hope that the baht would weaken to 36 to 37 per US dollar by 2025, which would be advantageous for exports and economic growth. TNSC Chairman Chaichan Charoensuk suggested an ideal exchange rate of 33 to 35 baht per dollar for exports.

Meanwhile, Thai Chamber of Commerce Vice Chairman Poj Aramwattananont remarked on the impressive 5% export growth this year, which surpassed expectations. The prospects for agricultural and food exports in the coming year appear promising, reported KhaoSod.

In the first 10 months of 2024, Thai exports were valued at US$250 billion, marking a 4.9% increase from the previous year. This positive trend underscores the effective strategies and measures implemented by the ministry to enhance Thailand’s export landscape.

Latest Thailand News
Drunken drama: Russian hospitalised after Bangla brawl Crime News

Drunken drama: Russian hospitalised after Bangla brawl

9 hours ago
Woman cheats death in Pattaya pole crash, credits spirit Crime News

Woman cheats death in Pattaya pole crash, credits spirit

10 hours ago
Bangkok crowned Christmas travel top spot, beating Tokyo Bangkok News

Bangkok crowned Christmas travel top spot, beating Tokyo

10 hours ago
Thai woman accepts laced drink at Pattaya nightclub, hospitalised Crime News

Thai woman accepts laced drink at Pattaya nightclub, hospitalised

10 hours ago
Thai tailor falls unconsious and dies at sewing machine (video) Crime News

Thai tailor falls unconsious and dies at sewing machine (video)

10 hours ago
Fraudsters target Thai schools with fake dining table sales Crime News

Fraudsters target Thai schools with fake dining table sales

10 hours ago
Lorry with missing wheel sparks safety fears on Phuket road (video) Crime News

Lorry with missing wheel sparks safety fears on Phuket road (video)

10 hours ago
Thai party entertainer assault for allegedly sitting on client&#8217;s lap Crime News

Thai party entertainer assault for allegedly sitting on client’s lap

10 hours ago
Thai farmers receive 20 billion baht in government aid Bangkok News

Thai farmers receive 20 billion baht in government aid

10 hours ago
Revenue department sees 2.1% rise in revenue collection Business News

Revenue department sees 2.1% rise in revenue collection

10 hours ago
Butt out: Phatthalung police snuff out illegal cigarette ring Crime News

Butt out: Phatthalung police snuff out illegal cigarette ring

11 hours ago
Meth-induced man defacates, wields knife in police standoff Central Thailand News

Meth-induced man defacates, wields knife in police standoff

11 hours ago
Cambodian call centre scammer nabbed after raping victim&#8217;s girlfriend Crime News

Cambodian call centre scammer nabbed after raping victim’s girlfriend

11 hours ago
French Bulldog missing in Uthai Thani, reward offered (video) Crime News

French Bulldog missing in Uthai Thani, reward offered (video)

11 hours ago
Naval officer accused of lewd acts with 18 cadets under investigation Crime News

Naval officer accused of lewd acts with 18 cadets under investigation

11 hours ago
Sacks found in Phatthalung canal are decomposed pork, not bodies Environment News

Sacks found in Phatthalung canal are decomposed pork, not bodies

12 hours ago
Police officer cites Buddhism in rejecting promotion Bangkok News

Police officer cites Buddhism in rejecting promotion

12 hours ago
Thai woman exposes employer&#8217;s lewd advances, explicit messages Crime News

Thai woman exposes employer’s lewd advances, explicit messages

12 hours ago
Illegal foreign tour guides threaten Thailand&#8217;s tourism industry Business News

Illegal foreign tour guides threaten Thailand’s tourism industry

12 hours ago
Phuket police profile trans workers to boost nightlife safety Crime News

Phuket police profile trans workers to boost nightlife safety

12 hours ago
Thailand targets US8bn exports by 2025 amid trade optimism Business News

Thailand targets US$308bn exports by 2025 amid trade optimism

13 hours ago
Chiang Mai fraud suspect arrested for bamboo blind scam Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai fraud suspect arrested for bamboo blind scam

13 hours ago
Thailand seeks family of woman found in Germany 35 years ago Thailand News

Thailand seeks family of woman found in Germany 35 years ago

13 hours ago
2 million baht in valuables stolen from secure apartment in Pattaya Crime News

2 million baht in valuables stolen from secure apartment in Pattaya

13 hours ago
Thailand GDP set for 3% growth despite global economic challenges Business News

Thailand GDP set for 3% growth despite global economic challenges

13 hours ago
Business NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Bangkok crowned Christmas travel top spot, beating Tokyo

Bangkok crowned Christmas travel top spot, beating Tokyo

Published: 17:45, 19 December 2024
Thai woman accepts laced drink at Pattaya nightclub, hospitalised

Thai woman accepts laced drink at Pattaya nightclub, hospitalised

Published: 17:39, 19 December 2024
Thai tailor falls unconsious and dies at sewing machine (video)

Thai tailor falls unconsious and dies at sewing machine (video)

Published: 17:35, 19 December 2024
Fraudsters target Thai schools with fake dining table sales

Fraudsters target Thai schools with fake dining table sales

Published: 17:29, 19 December 2024