7-Eleven, Family Mart cash in on the pandemic | The Thaiger

7-Eleven, Family Mart cash in on the pandemic
While some people are losing their jobs as a result of the pandemic, Thailand’s billionaires are getting richer. The owners of 7-Eleven and Family Mart are just two of them. The convenience store franchises are classified as essential services and have stayed busy, while some of the smaller mom and pop shops were forced to close due to the coronavirus outbreak. It’s reported that around 7 million people in Thailand could be unemployed by June.
To fix the economy’s problems, PM Prayut Chan-ocha sought help from Thailand’s elite. Last month, he said he would write a letter to 20 of Thailand’s richest people asking them for ideas on how to revive the nation’s economy. (He could have more easily picked up the phone and called them.)
The government has faced criticism for not doing more for the ordinary citizens, with millions clearly in need as they apply for cash handouts and wait in food queues in the steamy Thai midday sun.
The wealthiest person in Thailand, Dhanin Chearavanont, chairman of the CP All Group which owns 7- Eleven, responded with boasts about the 700 million baht the company has invested in efforts to control the coronavirus outbreak. He added that the company has plans to develop virus test kits and they have created more jobs.
Some of the big “five family” firms, CP All Group, ThaiBev, Central Group, King Power Group and Boonrawd (makers of Singha, Leo, U, Asahi), were supporters of the former-coup maker, now elected PM Prayut Chan-ocha’s 2019 election campaign. Some of the current “favours” and “concessions” for these companies is seen as alleged “payback” for their past support.
But while Chearavanont says 7-11 has created more jobs, the final numbers of extra jobs won’t make much of a dent on the millions unemployed. As poverty has risen over the past five years, profits and holdings for the major Thai conglomerates have increased.
Critics have argued the Prayut government should do more as Thailand’s Covid-19 relief measures already appear to be missing the mark. As many as 27 million Thais applied for the “Nobody Left Behind” cash handouts, a program policy-makers initially designed for only four million or so of the kingdom’s lowest earners. Over the past month there’s been constant criticism of the government’s ability to administer and pay out the meagre handouts.
Grocery giant Makro to add over 700 jobs
At last a snippet of good economic news. Thai big-box grocery giant Makro has announced plans to hire more than 700 employees to boost its delivery service and create jobs after the Covid-19 outbreak passes. Siam Makro’s CEO says a new company priority is to help people who’ve lost their jobs due to the Emergency Decree and subsequent lockdown measures to prevent the spread of the virus.
The evolution to online grocery shopping has been accelerated by the health emergency as people have shifted to buying online and getting groceries delivered whilst it’s been more difficult to do the buying in person.
The wholesale food merchant will hire 250 people for product packing and preparation. All will be trained to specialise in Makro’s online shopping system. Its delivery service department will recruit 300 motorcycle delivery riders, 80 delivery drivers and 80 cargo lift personnel.
In another move to create jobs, Makro is starting a project to support and guide people who want to open grocery stores, to add to the 141 Makro stores already open in Thailand. More than 10,000 entrepreneurs have already registered for the project, according to a company spokesman
For more information on these projects, Makro's human resources department can be reeached at the numbers found HERE.
Bangkok’s Chatuchak weekend market is reopening
Chatuchak, Jatujak, JJ, whatever you choose to call it, Bangkok’s legendary weekend market is reopening tomorrow. The massive indoor/outdoor market, popular with both Thai and foreign tourists, will reopen this weekend after weeks of being shuttered, but visitors will be required to observe physical distancing and wear face masks…. you know the drill.
Walaya Wattanarat, deputy permanent secretary of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration says that this weekend the market will be open from 5am to 6pm, for shops selling everything from garments, souvenirs, shoes and decourative items, to food, snacks, secondhand items, ceramics and more.
She says City Hall is providing standard preventive measures, including temperature screening at all entrances, sanitiser gel for all visitors and physical distance markings, adding that the public toilets will be cleansed every two hours.
Chatuchak is famous for its crowded, tight corridors and extensive shopping selections, including wet markets which are now under considerable scrutiny following the likely outbreak of the pandemic in a Wuhan wet market. Apart from being a live ‘petrie dish’ of potential viral transmission, the wet market section of Chatuchak has a notorious reputation as hub for illegal businesses selling protected wild animals smuggled from across the world. The wet market has not been specifically addressed in the BMA’s announcements.
As for food stalls, Walaya says the BMA is emphasising takeaway services, but stalls with seating will be required to separate diners by at least 1.5 metres.
Stalls selling garments, shoes, bags and other similar items must limit the number of customers to 5 at a time, or 10 for larger stalls.
In addition to Chatuchak’s main weekend market…
• The Mix Night Market will open daily from 12pm-7pm (beginning today)
• The Plant Market will open on Monday and Tuesday, 9am-6pm
• The Fish Market on Wed from 9am-7pm
Business recovery in the Covid-19 era
As some countries begin to tentatively look to reboot their economies in a Covid-19 world, what does the future hold for business? Nation Thailand reports today on an extensive Bank of Thailand survey that examined the impact of the pandemic on four business sectors and what might happen next. Things are looking a bit brighter for the manufacturing and retail sectors, but there’s a long slog ahead for aviation and tourism.
Some of the world’s biggest companies have become even bigger. Small to medium size companies are running on meagre savings or government handouts. Mum and dad stores are struggling to re-open. Start-ups, in the early days of disrupting the bigger players, have been wiped out. Be assured that there will be no return to ‘normal’. Everyone is now charting new business territory.
Whilst the ‘lockdowns’ and travel restrictions around the world have, generally, slowed the infections rate – flattening the curve – they’ve also left the world economy in tatters. Central banks have thrown untold trillions at boosting their battered economies but all this has to be paid back, sooner or later.
Here are some thoughts about four industries, all vital to Thailand's economic recovery.
Here are some thoughts about four industries, all vital to Thailand’s economic recovery.
There’s no doubt that tourism is one of the sectors that’s been hammered the hardest and recovery will take some time and may not be evident until the last quarter of the year at the earliest. It will take a number of years before tourist numbers start to recover. With many countries now entering recession economies, disposable income will become scarce and travel will drop off the list. The first tourists for Thailand are likely to be domestic and regional. The CSSA has already foreshadowed that China and South Korea are the first countries to be taken off the “at risk’ list.
Airlines have had to lay off large numbers of workers and ground entire fleets of aircraft. Hotels have turned to food deliveries, with tuk tuk and taxi drivers now ferrying food around instead of passengers. Meanwhile, China has begun work on a central pool of available employees for the country’s hospitality sector, including restaurants and hotels.
Some airports in Thailand have re-opened for some limited domestic flights but many of the passengers are facing 14 day quarantine at their destinations, along with plenty of other rigmorale, paperwork and health checks along the way.
Manufacturing
The disruption to the global supply chain has had a huge impact on manufacturing, with small businesses being hit hardest. Others are simply shifting focus. Some manufacturers of car parts for example, are now producing ambulance stretchers and even medical devices, such as ventilators.
Once the global lock-down is lifted or at least eased, things are expected to slowly recover, as can already be seen with the re-opening Chinese factories. Thailand is now beginning to receive orders for rubber products from China but overall, the country’s manufacturing sector will probably not return to normal until the fourth quarter of the year.
Many manufacturers are going to have to diversify their suppliers to minimise risk and more investment in automation and digital channels is to be expected. China is stocking up on supplies and turning its attention to online options, while the US and Japan are looking at mitigating logistics risks and focusing on increased online marketing.
Retail
Many of the country’s retailers are embracing the online world and using the social media marketing tools at their disposal. Overnight, the pandemic created a surge in demand for products such as face masks and hand sanitiser, which has led to a raft of sales promotions online.
The number of retailers offering home delivery services is increasing and in China, there are apps that allow shoppers to have other people purchase items for them. More Chinese department stores are also turning to the WeChat app as a way of selling more stock online. What was a progressive evolution away from bricks and mortar retail, has now been massively accelerated by the pandemic.
Property
There is a concern of supply outstripping demand in the property sector, with new developments being postponed in order to focus on actual demand. Developers are carrying out more heavy sales promotions and online exhibitions, as is also happening in the US and China, but the sector is not expected to fully recover until the global pandemic is over.
In Thailand the high value of the Thai Baht and a property glut, particularly in Bangkok, Phuket and Pattaya, was already forcing developers to slow down their plans. The pandemic, again, has pushed projects and sales even further back.
