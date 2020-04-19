Deputy PM tries to clarify the PM’s letters to Thailand’s richest citizens | The Thaiger

Economy
Deputy PM tries to clarify the PM’s letters to Thailand’s richest citizens
On Friday night the Thai PM told the Thai population that he was going to send a letter to Thailand’s Top 20 richest people asking for their ideas on how to revive the Thai economy. And he hinted that he wants them to chip in as well.
He explained that he’s doing it to gather their input and ideas to ease the impact on the economy and seeking their advice. The reaction of Thai social media was predictably savage accusing Prayut and his coalition as being a “beggar government”.
But Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam last night wanted to clarify that the letters the government is sending to 20 of the richest Thais was not begging for money.
He said that “things will get clearer next week and it is the premier who is taking care of all the details,” (great, that clarifies everything).
Though the PM did not mention the top richest of Thailand by name during his address, they would include CP’s Chearavanont family, Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, the Chirathiwat family, Gulf Energy Development’s CEO Sarath Ratanavadi, Bangkok Dusit Medical Services and Bangkok Airways founder Prasert Prasarttong-Osoth, the Osathanugrah family, and BTS Group Holdings chairman Keeree Kanjanapas.
With an estimated net worth of US$16.9 billion, Dhanin Chearavanont, senior chairman of Charoen Pokphand Group, is the wealthiest person in Thailand.
The number two spot was occupied by Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi with a net worth of US$16.6 billion. He runs Thailand’s largest brewer, Thai Beverage, known for its Chang beer.
Number 20 on the list, presumably going to get a letter as well, is Thaksin Shinawatra with an estimated net worth of US$1.9 billion. We can imagine the letter…
“Hi Thaksin. How are things in London? Getting used to the cold weather? How’s your sister? Haven’t caught up with you or your family much recently, as you’re a bit difficult to contact. I’ve been busy being prime minister. You know what it’s like – meetings, phone calls, signing things, coups. Anyway, I’ve got this great idea…”
During his Friday evening address the Prayut also called on people to stand in unity with the government, without the division of “colour” (referring to the red shirt-yellow shirt political divide in Thai politics).
Prime Minister Prayut told the public that he and the Covid-19 Situation Administration Centre representatives will meet next week to discuss the possible loosening of restrictions and measures.
We look forward to hearing about the replies of the letters.
Here’s the list of the Top 30 wealthiest Thais, according to South China Morning Post, with a prominent omission at the Number One spot…
1. Dhanin Chearavanont: US$16.9 billion
2. Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi: US$16.6 billion
3. Sarath Ratanavadi: US$9 billion
4. Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha: US$5 billion
5. Sumet Jiaravanon: US$4.6 billion
6. Jaran Chiaravanont: US$4.5 billion
7. Montri Jiaravanont: US$4.4 billion
8. Harald Link: US$3.5 billion
9. Prasert Prasarttong-Osoth: US$3.3 billion
10. Chuchat Petaumpai & Daonapa Petampai: US$3.1 billion
11. Vanich Chaiyawan: US$3 billion
12. Krit Ratanarak: US$2.6 billion
13. Keeree Kanjanapas: US$2.6 billion
14. Prachak Tangkaravakoon: US$2.4 billion
15. Somphote Ahunai: US$2.3 billion
16. Kiat Chiaravanont: US$2 billion
17. Prayudh Mahagitsiri: US$1.9 billion
18. Wichai Thongtang: US$1.9 billion
19. William Heinecke: US$1.9 billion
20. Thaksin Shinawatra: US$1.9 billion
21. Niti Osathanugrah: US$1.8 billion
22. Chatchai Kaewbootta: US$1.4 billion
23. Phongthep Chiaravanont: US$1.3 billion
24. Yupa Chiaravanond: US$1.3 billion
25. Prathip Chiravanond: US$1.3 billion
26. Manas Chiaravanond: US$1.2 billion
27. Sathien Setthasit: US$1.2 billion
28. Thongma Vijitpongpun: US$1.2 billion
29. Rit Thirakomen: US$1.2 billion
30. Surin Upatkoon: US$1.1 billion
31. Anant Asavabhokin: US$1.1 billion
Navy delays sub purchases as it slashes budget by a third
All ministries in the Thai government have been instructed to contribute 10% of their 2020 budgets to the fight against Covid-19. Last week the Royal Thai Army announced it would also delay most of its purchases of new military hardware until the situation improves.
A spokesman says that The Royal Thai Navy has gone further and will cut 33%, or 4.1 billion baht, of its unspent budget so the money can be reallocated “to fight the virus and on rehabilitation”. The spending, which includes payments for the country’s second and third submarines from China, will be deferred to the fiscal year 2021. The first submarine was scheduled to reach Thailand in 2023.
Last month the government asked state agencies to cut their 2020 budgets by at least 10% of their outstanding amounts as of March 31 so the savings could be added to the central or contingency fund used in fighting the virus situation plus Thailand’s worst drought in 40 years.
A meeting of top brass chaired by the navy’s chief of staff agreed to the 33% cut, far more than what the government asked for.
Other projects to be sandbagged are the construction of a submarine port and the maintenance project for the subs; the anti-submarine warfare helicopter maintenance and upgrade project; the network-centric warfare system development project; the naval warfare training simulator and the secondary weapon system, among others. A project to build accommodation for 64 Navy families has also been shelved.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
PM asks public to cool down on selling their gold
Massive unemployment due to the national state of emergency and the Covid-19 outbreak has pushed gold prices to near a 7 year high, and gold shops throughout the country are running out of cash because so many people are cashing in. In a briefing this week in Bangkok, PM Prayut Chan-Ocha asked the public to show restraint and not to trade in all of their gold at once.
The price spike has prompted a wild selling spree as some rush to sell the precious metal to raise cash as the pandemic spreads, impacting businesses and the economy as gold hoarders cash in.
“I’m asking people to sell gradually, not in large amounts, as shops may face a cash crunch.”
As with other countries, the yellow metal has traditionally been a popular way for Thais to save money, but a surge in global prices has tempted many to sell. People are trying to raise cash as the virus-induced slowdown has led to major job losses and wage cuts.
Prayut says officials are trying to work out a plan for gold shops to cope with the huge numbers of sellers. Thailand is under a partial lockdown until at least the end of April to curb the disease but some businesses deemed essential remain open.
Queues stretching hundreds of metres to reach goldsmiths’ counters to sell the metal for cash have become a common sight on Bangkok’s Yaowarat Road in Chinatown, home to major goldsmiths. Jitti Tangsithpakdi, chairman of the Gold Traders Association and owner of Chin Hua Heng Goldsmith, said sales volume at his company alone amounted to 200 million baht on Tuesday.
“Don’t unload gold all at one time as huge sums can mean hundreds of billions of baht, and no goldsmith can tolerate that selling pressure.”
The one-sided selling in the domestic market and difficulties exporting gold with many flights grounded and lockdown measures in major gold markets have forced some goldsmiths to halt operations for fears of cash shortage.
Most of the gold sold is bullion, reflecting that sales have been for profit, as gold bar is usually used for investment, according to Jitti.
In Thailand, the gold price has risen by 6,000 per baht weight (15.1 grams) since the beginning of this year. Furthermore the baht’s weakness against the US dollar has given local sellers a windfall.
SOURCES: Bloomberg |Bangkok Post
PM Prayut seeks ideas and resources from Thailand’s top 20 richest people
Last night in a special 10 minute broadcast on national TV PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announced that he will write an open letter to Thailand’s top 20 richest people to seek their assistance and help for the government and Thai citizens in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
He explained that he’s doing it to gather their input and ideas to ease the impact on the economy and seeking their advice as next week the government wants to finalise planning to relaunch and reboot the Thai economy.
Though the PM did not mention the top richest of Thailand by name, they include CP’s Chearavanont family, Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, the Chirathiwat family, Gulf Energy Development’s CEO Sarath Ratanavadi, Bangkok Dusit Medical Services and Bangkok Airways founder Prasert Prasarttong-Osoth, the Osathanugrah family, and BTS Group Holdings chairman Keeree Kanjanapas.
“The pandemic has become a deadly threat to people’s health and economic wellbeing.”
“PM Prayut commended all officers and volunteers for the contributions they have already made.
“But there is a lot more that needs to be done in terms of ideas and resources as Thailand is doing very well in controlling the virus.”
The PM has also called on people to stand in unity with the government, without the division of colour, (referring to the red-yellow shirt divide in Thai politics).
Prime Minister Prayut told the public that he and the Covid-19 Situation Administration Centre representatives will meet next week to discuss the possible loosening of restrictions and measures. The Public Health Ministry, related agencies and the private sectors are also working on the development of an exit strategy from the night-time curfew that will come to an end on April 30 and the number of confirmed infections stays below 100 per day.
Some people and agencies are even talking about the idea to reopen some businesses such as department stores and hair-dressing salons. The Public Health Ministry has come up with an exit strategy in which a Covid-19 safety certificate will be given to business owners who agree to strictly follow preventive measures and social-distancing protocols.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation has also issued six guidelines for countries preparing to ease lockdown restrictions.
SOURCE: The Nation / The Pattaya News
