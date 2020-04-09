Chamber predicts 7 million Thai people to be jobless by June | The Thaiger

Thailand
Chamber predicts 7 million Thai people to be jobless by June
The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking have predicted that 7 million people will be jobless in Thailand by June. The dire prediction from the chairman of the JSCCIB Supant Mongkolsuthree.
“Low wage workers will be affected the most by the layoffs, an estimated of 4.2 million retail and shopping mall workers will lose their jobs, along with 1 million construction workers, 978,000 hotel workers, 250,000 restaurant workers, 200,000 spa and massage workers and 200,000 garment factory workers.”
“Thailand’s labour market currently employs about 38 million workers and the JSCCIB is still assessing the outbreak’s impact on employment in the automotive and electronics sectors, as well as at department stores.”
The JSCCIB panel forecasts an export decline of 2% and inflation of 0.8 – 1.2% while maintaining a 2 – 2.5% GDP growth forecast. The committee also expects an 8.5 – 10% drop in exports this year.
Despite the government approving the 1.9 trillion baht economic stimulus package, the JSCCIB expects the economy to enter a recession, with estimations that the outbreak will cost the economy more than a trillion baht.”
Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce Kalin Sarasin, is calling on the government to support employees taking leave without pay to self quarantine.
The government must help companies considering laying offs to keep their workers through provisions of the Social Security Act, with the government paying 50% of wages and companies paying 25% for workers who are earning below 15,000 baht a month.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
108 arrested in Bangkok for illegal gambling
Too close and too many people. 108 people have been arrested illegally gambling in a secret casino near the Nonthaburi Market.
The Department of Provincial Administration raided a casino in the greaterBangkok Metro Area‘s Nonthaburi province and discovered 200,000 baht in cash, Hi-Low boards and two gaming machines, along with 108 people taking part in the illegal activity and ignoring the health and safety regulations of social distancing and refraining from large gathering during this emergency Covid-19 crisis.
The game of choice at the casino was Thai style Hi-Low which is played using a Hi-Low board with a dice shaker and two to three dice. The gambler will place their money on a number square from one to six. Once the dice are cast and the results come up, the winner then takes all, but more often than not, the house wins (surprise!).
The DOPA received a tip from locals in the area worried about lack of social distancing as a potential hot bed for the virus. The residents said, despite the Emergency Decree, curfew, and social distancing requests issued by the government, people were still coming to gamble every day.
When officials arrived at Soi Piboonsongkram 32, officers confiscated the gambling equipment and arrested all 108 before they had a chance to escape.
Koh Lanta restricts entry after 4 confirmed cases of Covid-19
The beautiful Koh Lanta in Krabi province is to be shut down after 4 confirmed cases of Covid-19 infection were found on the island.
Today in an emergency meeting with the top executives of Krabi province, alongside 8 district sheriffs, Krabi’s governor Kitibadee Prawit, says “further measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 are being added as the 4 infected persons had been in contact with multiple people on the island. These contacts are being traced and tracked down by public health officials. ”
Provincial authorities had to halt transportation between neighbouring districts. And announced in any case where local residents who need to move between districts must first get permission from their district chiefs.
The lockdown of districts will last until April 24.
Meanwhile, from today to Friday officials will be investigating residents to identify the high risk personals affected by the 4 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Authorities in Krabi are also monitoring the Covid-19 situation closely in 227 locations, coordinating their efforts via the internet and the ‘Zoom’ video conferencing tool with neighbouring provinces.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok deploys mobile testing units
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is providing testing at home for people who may have caught the coronavirus disease.
City governor Aswin Kwanmuang said yesterday that the BMA, along with the Mor Lab Panda Facebook page, are sending mobile teams to conduct Covid-19 testing to the homes of people who complete an online questionnaire and are at risk. People who test positive will be taken to treatment facilities. This will quickly contain the disease and relieve the fears of people in the area.
The governor explained the units will visit people who complete an online screening questionnaire , (which at this time is only available in Thai) and are at high risk from contact with infected people.
The website launched last Friday and more than 20,000 people completed the form by Wednesday afternoon.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
