Xin Ke Yuan Steel’s licences revoked after legal violations

Industry Minister Akanat Promphan announced today that Xin Ke Yuan Steel Co Ltd will have its operating licences permanently revoked, alongside a nationwide ban on its use of induction furnace (IF) technology, following multiple legal violations on the State Audit Office (SAO) building.

Akanat explained that Xin Ke Yuan Steel had violated several legal regulations and would face an investigation by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI). As a result, the company is prohibited from opening any future factories or conducting business in Thailand.

“I must make it clear, whether Xin Ke Yuan has other projects or not, from now on, it will have no chance to operate factories or do business here.”

Xin Ke Yuan’s factory in Ban Khai district, Rayong province, was temporarily closed after it was found that the company’s steel products did not meet the required quality standards. The company’s steel was also used in the construction of the collapsed SAO building.

Although the steel may not have been the primary cause of the collapse, it was cited as a contributing factor.

Further tests on steel samples taken from the collapsed SAO building revealed they failed to meet industry standards, reinforcing the decision to keep the Ban Khai factory closed.

Additionally, another Xin Ke Yuan factory in Pluak Daeng district remains shut following a crane accident at the site, reported The Nation.

In related news, rescue efforts are still underway at the site of the collapsed 30-storey SAO tower in Bangkok, more than a month after the 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar caused its collapse on March 28.

Demolition workers are expected to reach the first floor today. Yesterday, teams were working through debris just 2.57 metres above the first floor, as the official death toll has tragically risen to 62, with dozens still unaccounted for.