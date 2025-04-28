Grim search as death toll hits 62 at SAO tower collapse in Bangkok

Rescue crews are still battling through mountains of concrete to reach the first floor of the collapsed 30-storey State Audit Office tower in Bangkok, with hopes fading for the dozens still missing after the deadly disaster.

Demolition workers are expected to reach the first floor of the devastated skyscraper today, April 28, City Hall confirmed, as the official death toll climbed to 62.

Suriyachai Rawiwan, disaster mitigation director at the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, said teams were digging through the debris at a height of just 2.57 metres above the first floor yesterday.

The horror collapse happened during a 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on Friday, March 28, sending tremors across Thailand and toppling the tower.

Suriyachai revealed more heavy machinery, including backhoes fitted with jackhammers, had been deployed to tackle stubborn concrete slabs near the building’s base.

On Saturday, rescue workers recovered another body, believed to have been trapped on the fifth or sixth floor, along with five separate human body parts, adding to the grim tally, Bangkok Post reported.

The disaster chief warned more victims could still be buried deep in the basement levels.

City Hall reported that, as of yesterday, there are 62 confirmed dead, 32 people still missing, and nine injured. Over 250 human remains have been sent to forensic police for identification.

Deputy government spokesperson Karom Polponklang said the Labour Ministry had so far paid out around 38 million baht in compensation to the families of those killed in the March 28 quake, including more than 40 victims from the collapsed tower.

“For general injuries, compensation is capped at 65,000 baht per case, while severe injuries may receive up to 1 million baht.

“Treatment costs for those attending or referred to state-run hospitals are fully covered until recovery.”

Karom added that there was additional compensation available for workers forced onto sick leave or left disabled by the catastrophe.