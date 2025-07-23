Miracle orange cat rises after Bangkok building collapse

From survivor to star, chubby-faced feline now helps rescue cats and find forever homes

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal6 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 23, 2025
131 1 minute read
Miracle orange cat rises after Bangkok building collapse | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

An orange cat with a princess pout has clawed her way into hearts across Thailand after surviving a deadly building collapse — and now she’s not just famous, she’s fundraising too.

The feline, named Satong, was pulled from the rubble of the Office of the Auditor General building in Bangkok following its dramatic collapse on March 28. Miraculously unharmed, the round-faced kitty became an instant social media darling.

Satong was rescued by a team led by veterinary professional Dr Wipawadee Pathomraphipong, also known as Mae Mor Wipa. The mission included rescue worker Phueak and K9 unit Naree, who spotted the ginger fluffball huddled among the debris.

“I knew right away she was a fighter,” said Dr Wipawadee. “We named her Satong — it suits her gentle spirit and resilient heart.”

Now living in style with Chakrit, a Sinphaet Hospital executive who adopted her, Satong has been dubbed Miss Satong by fans online. Her story — from dust-covered wreckage to designer cushions — has captivated the nation.

Miracle orange cat rises after Bangkok building collapse | News by Thaiger

Miracle orange cat rises after Bangkok building collapse | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

The Vibhavadi Veterinary Clinic recently shared a wholesome update on their Facebook page, showing Satong in good health and high spirits. Photos of her plush new lifestyle, complete with bows and cuddles, quickly went viral.

But this cat’s not just soaking up the limelight — she’s also giving back. In a post that melted hearts, the clinic revealed that Satong (alongside her human “dad”) delivered 20 custom-made fabric tote bags to Mae Mor Wipa, with proceeds going to the Cats Waiting for Love charity project, KhaoSod reported.

Miracle orange cat rises after Bangkok building collapse | News by Thaiger

“Satong Tong Tong, the little survivor, continues to inspire,” the page shared. “We’re grateful to her dad and Satong for supporting cats in need.”

The glamorous ginger has now become a symbol of survival, sass, and second chances. Fans regularly flood her updates with comments like “Satong Tong Tong looks healthy and lively” and “Miss Tong Tong, do you have a servant yet? I’d like to apply.”

Latest Thailand News
Koh Pha Ngan drone thieves nabbed for targeting tourist homes | Thaiger Thailand News

Koh Pha Ngan drone thieves nabbed for targeting tourist homes

2 hours ago
Thai driver drags motorcyclist&#8217;s body into petrol station, denies collision | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai driver drags motorcyclist’s body into petrol station, denies collision

2 hours ago
Phuket-bound Air India Express flight aborts after 16 minutes | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket-bound Air India Express flight aborts after 16 minutes

2 hours ago
Fire erupts at abandoned Ratsada house after 20 years of silence | Thaiger Phuket News

Fire erupts at abandoned Ratsada house after 20 years of silence

2 hours ago
Car scam duo linked to southern Thailand bomb network | Thaiger Thailand News

Car scam duo linked to southern Thailand bomb network

2 hours ago
2 foreign men arrested for riding stolen rental motorcycles from Krabi to Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

2 foreign men arrested for riding stolen rental motorcycles from Krabi to Phuket

2 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s AI law stops 6 billion baht in online scam losses | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s AI law stops 6 billion baht in online scam losses

3 hours ago
Visitors flock to Prasat Ta Kwai for offerings and lucky numbers | Thaiger Thailand News

Visitors flock to Prasat Ta Kwai for offerings and lucky numbers

3 hours ago
Hong Kong to host four major lifestyle fairs in fall 2025 | Thaiger Events

Hong Kong to host four major lifestyle fairs in fall 2025

3 hours ago
Phumtham backs Paetongtarn to beat court case and return as PM | Thaiger Bangkok News

Phumtham backs Paetongtarn to beat court case and return as PM

3 hours ago
Inheritance dispute leads to fatal shooting in Surat Thani plantation | Thaiger Crime News

Inheritance dispute leads to fatal shooting in Surat Thani plantation

3 hours ago
Air Cambodia hits back at Thai Airways copycat claims | Thaiger Thailand News

Air Cambodia hits back at Thai Airways copycat claims

3 hours ago
Viking ride at Bangkok amusement park leaves schoolgirl unconscious | Thaiger Bangkok News

Viking ride at Bangkok amusement park leaves schoolgirl unconscious

3 hours ago
Qantas passengers forced to surrender passports in Bangkok (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Qantas passengers forced to surrender passports in Bangkok (video)

3 hours ago
Motorcycle crash in Pattaya due to unsecured gate leaves two injured | Thaiger Pattaya News

Motorcycle crash in Pattaya due to unsecured gate leaves two injured

3 hours ago
Buriram dad runs over baby daughter in tragic accident | Thaiger Thailand News

Buriram dad runs over baby daughter in tragic accident

4 hours ago
Man shot in Nakhon Si Thammarat brawl walks unfazed | Thaiger Crime News

Man shot in Nakhon Si Thammarat brawl walks unfazed

4 hours ago
Hot wheels: Fire destroys Mercedes-Benz on Bangkok expressway | Thaiger Bangkok News

Hot wheels: Fire destroys Mercedes-Benz on Bangkok expressway

4 hours ago
Major drug network dismantled in Kanchanaburi, assets seized | Thaiger Crime News

Major drug network dismantled in Kanchanaburi, assets seized

4 hours ago
Flood chaos fears as Chiang Mai braces for storm Wipha | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Flood chaos fears as Chiang Mai braces for storm Wipha

4 hours ago
Thai man secretly filmed while showering at Bang Saen Beach bathroom | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man secretly filmed while showering at Bang Saen Beach bathroom

4 hours ago
Cambodian tourist accused of insulting Thai soldiers in Surin | Thaiger Crime News

Cambodian tourist accused of insulting Thai soldiers in Surin

5 hours ago
Pattaya guard bashed with phone in hotel bust-up | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya guard bashed with phone in hotel bust-up

5 hours ago
Police officer fatally shot near home in Narathiwat | Thaiger South Thailand News

Police officer fatally shot near home in Narathiwat

5 hours ago
Thailand puts brakes on 300 baht tourist fee | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand puts brakes on 300 baht tourist fee

5 hours ago
Bangkok NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal6 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 23, 2025
131 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x