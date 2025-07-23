Miracle orange cat rises after Bangkok building collapse

An orange cat with a princess pout has clawed her way into hearts across Thailand after surviving a deadly building collapse — and now she’s not just famous, she’s fundraising too.

The feline, named Satong, was pulled from the rubble of the Office of the Auditor General building in Bangkok following its dramatic collapse on March 28. Miraculously unharmed, the round-faced kitty became an instant social media darling.

Satong was rescued by a team led by veterinary professional Dr Wipawadee Pathomraphipong, also known as Mae Mor Wipa. The mission included rescue worker Phueak and K9 unit Naree, who spotted the ginger fluffball huddled among the debris.

“I knew right away she was a fighter,” said Dr Wipawadee. “We named her Satong — it suits her gentle spirit and resilient heart.”

Now living in style with Chakrit, a Sinphaet Hospital executive who adopted her, Satong has been dubbed Miss Satong by fans online. Her story — from dust-covered wreckage to designer cushions — has captivated the nation.

The Vibhavadi Veterinary Clinic recently shared a wholesome update on their Facebook page, showing Satong in good health and high spirits. Photos of her plush new lifestyle, complete with bows and cuddles, quickly went viral.

But this cat’s not just soaking up the limelight — she’s also giving back. In a post that melted hearts, the clinic revealed that Satong (alongside her human “dad”) delivered 20 custom-made fabric tote bags to Mae Mor Wipa, with proceeds going to the Cats Waiting for Love charity project, KhaoSod reported.

“Satong Tong Tong, the little survivor, continues to inspire,” the page shared. “We’re grateful to her dad and Satong for supporting cats in need.”

The glamorous ginger has now become a symbol of survival, sass, and second chances. Fans regularly flood her updates with comments like “Satong Tong Tong looks healthy and lively” and “Miss Tong Tong, do you have a servant yet? I’d like to apply.”