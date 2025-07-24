Bangkok police raid warehouse seizing 7,000 illegal e-cigarettes

Massive haul exposes growing e-cigarette black market

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee7 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 24, 2025
71 1 minute read
Bangkok police raid warehouse seizing 7,000 illegal e-cigarettes | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police in Bangkok raided a warehouse storing illegal e-cigarettes allegedly intended for sale to minors. The operation resulted in the seizure of 7,000 units valued at over 3 million baht, with the arrest of 29 year old Chayut.

Police yesterday, July 23, received intelligence that the rented property, located in the Nong Bon subdistrict of Prawet district, was being used to store illegally imported e-cigarettes.

The products were supposedly destined for sale to children and teenagers. Acting on this information, a search warrant was executed, leading to the discovery and confiscation of the substantial haul.

During the investigation, the suspect, Chayut, claimed that the e-cigarettes belonged to a Chinese national who had hired him to lease the premises for a monthly fee of 35,000 baht (US$1,090) and to handle various transactions on their behalf.

Chayut was initially charged with concealing and distributing goods that were imported into the kingdom without proper customs clearance.

The police plan to continue their investigation to apprehend the Chinese financier associated with this illegal operation.

The case has been handed over to the investigators at Division 2, Economic Crime Suppression Division, for further legal proceedings.

Related Articles
Bangkok police raid warehouse seizing 7,000 illegal e-cigarettes | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In similar news, a 20 year old Myanmar national was arrested for smuggling illegal cigarettes worth over 2 million baht through natural paths along the Sangkhla Buri border. The contraband was intended for sale at the Ban Phra Chedi Sam Ong Market.

On July 21, Police Major General Atsadawut Panyaraoon, commander of the 9th Infantry Division and leader of the Surasi Task Force, together with Kanchanaburi governor Athisan Intra, revealed that intelligence had been received about the smuggling operation.

The cigarettes were being secretly transported from the border to inland areas using natural routes to avoid detection by police.

Colonel Phannasak Phriwapanich, commander of the 29th Infantry Regiment, and Colonel Piyanes Phatrasasawatwong, deputy commander of the Lat Ya Task Force under the Surasi Task Force, teamed up with Border Patrol Police Company 134 and officials from Sangkhla Buri district to conduct a patrol and stakeout near Ban Bo Ye Poon in Nong Lu subdistrict, Sangkhla Buri district, Kanchanaburi province.

Latest Thailand News
AC unit blamed for fire scare at Karon hotel spa | Thaiger Phuket News

AC unit blamed for fire scare at Karon hotel spa

9 seconds ago
Bangkok police raid warehouse seizing 7,000 illegal e-cigarettes | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok police raid warehouse seizing 7,000 illegal e-cigarettes

7 minutes ago
King Power closes outlets amid cost-cutting drive | Thaiger Business News

King Power closes outlets amid cost-cutting drive

14 minutes ago
Thai national caught smuggling 3 tonnes of clams from Myanmar | Thaiger Crime News

Thai national caught smuggling 3 tonnes of clams from Myanmar

21 minutes ago
Thailand blasts Cambodia for deadly border shelling | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand blasts Cambodia for deadly border shelling

27 minutes ago
2 Thai men assaulted after asking about lost wallet from attackers | Thaiger Thailand News

2 Thai men assaulted after asking about lost wallet from attackers

33 minutes ago
Pattaya expats rattled by driving licence clampdown | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya expats rattled by driving licence clampdown

38 minutes ago
Up in smoke: Vape vendor’s online hustle snuffed out in Thailand | Thaiger Bangkok News

Up in smoke: Vape vendor’s online hustle snuffed out in Thailand

57 minutes ago
Agriculture minister visits flood-hit Nan and Sukhothai provinces | Thaiger Thailand News

Agriculture minister visits flood-hit Nan and Sukhothai provinces

1 hour ago
Caught red-handed: Copper crook’s Phuket crime spree ends | Thaiger Phuket News

Caught red-handed: Copper crook’s Phuket crime spree ends

1 hour ago
Paws of glory: Hero rider saves cat from blaze in Bangkok condo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Paws of glory: Hero rider saves cat from blaze in Bangkok condo

1 hour ago
Thai mother rejects suicide ruling in son’s mysterious death | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai mother rejects suicide ruling in son’s mysterious death

1 hour ago
Ratchaburi shooting: 73 year old man found dead at home | Thaiger Crime News

Ratchaburi shooting: 73 year old man found dead at home

2 hours ago
TAT launches Coral College Project, promoting safe &#038; sustainable marine tourism | Thaiger Travel

TAT launches Coral College Project, promoting safe & sustainable marine tourism

2 hours ago
Thailand to sell water monitor lizards for breeding at 500 baht each | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to sell water monitor lizards for breeding at 500 baht each

2 hours ago
Mayor tackles illegal waste dumping by Chinese firm in Chon Buri | Thaiger Pattaya News

Mayor tackles illegal waste dumping by Chinese firm in Chon Buri

2 hours ago
2 year old Thai girl loses life in motorcycle accident in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

2 year old Thai girl loses life in motorcycle accident in Phuket

2 hours ago
Deadly clash erupts between Thailand and Cambodia (video) | Thaiger Crime News

Deadly clash erupts between Thailand and Cambodia (video)

2 hours ago
Smile high club! Thailand ranked world’s No.3 for fun and frolics | Thaiger Thailand News

Smile high club! Thailand ranked world’s No.3 for fun and frolics

3 hours ago
Paetongtarn faces sedition heat over leaked call scandal | Thaiger Bangkok News

Paetongtarn faces sedition heat over leaked call scandal

3 hours ago
Thai teacher suspended for striking 8 year old boy with broomstick | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai teacher suspended for striking 8 year old boy with broomstick

3 hours ago
Senate backs amnesty for impulsive youth in political offences | Thaiger Thailand News

Senate backs amnesty for impulsive youth in political offences

4 hours ago
Floods in Nan force urgent patient relocation from hospital | Thaiger Thailand News

Floods in Nan force urgent patient relocation from hospital

4 hours ago
Nok Air rebounds with freebies and fresh routes | Thaiger Business News

Nok Air rebounds with freebies and fresh routes

4 hours ago
Thai woman and pet dog die in Bangkok house fire | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai woman and pet dog die in Bangkok house fire

5 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee7 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 24, 2025
71 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x