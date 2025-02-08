Thaksin tasked with cryptocurrency proposal by Malaysian PM

Puntid Tantivangphaisal14 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, February 8, 2025
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thaksin Shinawatra has been tasked with proposing and recommending that ASEAN consider adopting a cryptocurrency. He will undertake this role as a personal adviser to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who currently chairs ASEAN.

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin was given this responsibility by the ASEAN chair due to his interest in cryptocurrencies. He emphasised the importance of the regional bloc focusing on this matter, especially with US President Donald Trump now supporting bitcoin and other digital currencies.

Towards the end of last month, Trump, having pledged to revamp the United States’ cryptocurrency policy, initiated the formation of a working group. This group is tasked with proposing new digital asset regulations and examining the possibility of creating a national cryptocurrency reserve.

Thaksin suggested that Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia are likely to be the first ASEAN nations to participate in the region’s cryptocurrency initiative. His meeting with Anwar took place in Malaysia on February 2 to 3.

The cryptocurrency proposal was one of three key topics discussed with Anwar. Thaksin was also asked to address concerns stemming from political conflicts in Myanmar. Anwar expressed that he does not wish for any Asean member to have an “unusual” governing system and wants Thaksin to engage all parties involved in Myanmar’s political situation in dialogue as a means to resolve the conflict.

Thaksin tasked with cryptocurrency proposal by Malaysian PM | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The World Economic Forum

Thaksin mentioned his familiarity with most parties involved in the conflict and plans to encourage them to engage in discussions with each other.

The other significant topic they discussed was the unrest in Thailand’s southern region. Thaksin expressed hope for an improvement in the situation, noting that both Thai and Malaysian governments understand why past peace efforts in the far south were unsuccessful. However, he did not provide further details on the reasons, reported Bangkok Post.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

